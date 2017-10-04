Olympian Gunnar Bentz Out After Breaking Collarbone

Georgia All-American and U.S. Olympian Gunnar Bentz is out of the water after breaking his collarbone. According to Collin Huguley of The Red & Black, Bentz broke his collarbone in an incident outside of the pool and underwent successful surgery to repair the injury. He has started the rehab process and expects to be back to 100% in training within a month to a month and a half.

Bentz said he will be back in the water kicking in about a week, and Head Coach Jack Bauerle told the Red & Black that his timetable is “as soon as possible.”

“My timetable for Gunnar is as soon as possible,” Georgia head coach Jack Bauerle said. “I know what those things entail. It just runs its course. As soon as he’s able, as soon as he gets the staples out and is able, then we can get him in the water and start kicking [in about a week].”

While Bentz should be back in plenty of time for the postseason, he will likely miss Georgia’s next 5 dual meets, including competition against opponents North Carolina, Wisconsin, Northwestern, SEC rival Florida, and Georgia Tech. Listen to Bentz talk about the injury and his recovery process in this video interview, courtesy of The Red & Black’s YouTube channel:

Last season, Bentz was a top 8 finisher in all 3 of his individual events. He placed 4th in both the 200 IM and 400 IM, and placed 3rd in the 200 fly. Now a senior, he’s one of the top title contenders in both IM races. Bentz is a key player for the Bulldogs, as he was their top individual scorer at the 2017 NCAA Championships and played a role in the 800 free relay, 400 free relay, and 200 medley relay.

So far this season, the Bulldogs have a relay-only dual meet with Emory under their belts. The Bulldogs dominated that meet on both the men’s and women’s sides. Next up, they have their home opener against the North Carolina Tarheels on Friday, October 6th.