Arkansas Distance Ace Jack Little Chooses Arizona State

Summer Junior National Qualifier Jack Little has decided to head to bring his distance talent to Tempe, joining a large class of 2018 recruits who are buying into the program Bob Bowman is building at Arizona State.

Little has been awarded Swimmer of the Year honors in the Arkansas LSC seven times over his career so far while representing the Jonesboro Jets and Valley View High School . In 2015 he was the Central Section Region VIII Champion in the 800 meter freestyle and at 2017 Futures he earned top 3 finishes in the 400, 800 and 1500 meter events. He is currently coached in the pool by Joseph Giles and in strength & conditioning on land by Chris Rich.

Jack has been very involved with swimming in and out of the pool as he has served as the Junior and Senior Athlete Representative for the Arkansas LSC, serving on committees and traveling to attend HOD meetings and the USAS Convention for the last two years. He hopes to pursue Kinesiology or Physical Therapy during his time at ASU.

“I’ve made the decision to commit to ASU because of the outstanding academics and the chance to be apart of the team and the direction that it is going. I will get the opportunity to train under Coach Bob Bowman and be apart of a program that is pushing the limits. Along with the amazing academics, the supportive environment, and the city of Tempe, it was the right decision and I can’t wait to kick off my freshman year at Arizona State! Go Devils!”

Top times:

SCY:

500 free 4:30.42

200 free 1:41.82

1000 free 9:20.93

1650 free 15:43.62

LCM:

400 free 4:02.86

200 free 1:56.23

800 free 8:27.32

1500 free 16:14.74

