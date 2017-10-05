Fitter And Faster Swim Tour October Clinic Schedule

It has been a busy month for the team over at Fitter and Faster. They are producing clinics at an amazing rate. Over the past four weekends alone, Fitter and Faster produced 64 sessions of clinics in 31 cities across the USA and Canada. The clinics were led by more than 22 different Olympians and several more national team athletes. The best part is that not a single team paid any money for their clinic.

What’s even more impressive is that every single clinic offers a completely different curriculum that focuses on key areas of swimming fast. Participants of Fitter and Faster clinics can expect a unique experience every time they attend a clinic. Coaches can expect to see their swimmers improve in their technique as well as their motivation to succeed.

Here are some examples of the unique curriculum that you can find at FFT Swim Clinics:

WALLS, WALLS, WALLS: Many swimmers struggle at the turns in their races. These clinics work on open turns, flip turns, and underwater dolphin kicking so that you can breakout ahead of the competition.

Slay the DRAGon: There are two ways to swim fast: increase your power or reduce your drag. These clinics are all about finding ways to be more streamlined and efficient at every part of your race so that you can swim faster with less energy.

BEAST-MODE Butterfly and Breaststroke: Butterfly and Breaststroke are the short axis strokes. Work on learning technique for faster fly and breast as well as the similarities in these strokes so that you can use undulation for more power.

Green Flag Series: As a part of an exciting partnership with Indiana Swimming, Fitter and Faster is producing a series of swim clinics in Indiana designed for swimmers who have only been competing for 3 years or less. This is a fantastic opportunity for new swimmers to build on their love for swimming while reinforcing good technique habits.

IM Transitions: There have been so many rule changes in regards to how you may turn in your IM races. These clinics work on understanding the rules of IM transitions and how to execute open, flip, and the crossover turn!

You can find the full list of upcoming clinics and enter your zip code to find clinics near you by clicking here.

October FFT Swim Clinics:

Sacramento, CA

High Performance Flip Turns, Breakouts, and IM Transitions

With Ous Mellouli

October 1, 2017

Details and Registration

Defiance, OH

Freestyle Racing Strategy, Growth Mindset, and Dryland

With Chloe Sutton

October 7th

Details and Registration