Fitter And Faster Swim Tour October Clinic Schedule

It has been a busy month for the team over at Fitter and Faster. They are producing clinics at an amazing rate. Over the past four weekends alone, Fitter and Faster produced 64 sessions of clinics in 31 cities across the USA and Canada. The clinics were led by more than 22 different Olympians and several more national team athletes. The best part is that not a single team paid any money for their clinic.
What’s even more impressive is that every single clinic offers a completely different curriculum that focuses on key areas of swimming fast. Participants of Fitter and Faster clinics can expect a unique experience every time they attend a clinic. Coaches can expect to see their swimmers improve in their technique as well as their motivation to succeed.
Here are some examples of the unique curriculum that you can find at FFT Swim Clinics:
WALLS, WALLS, WALLS: Many swimmers struggle at the turns in their races. These clinics work on open turns, flip turns, and underwater dolphin kicking so that you can breakout ahead of the competition.
Slay the DRAGon: There are two ways to swim fast: increase your power or reduce your drag. These clinics are all about finding ways to be more streamlined and efficient at every part of your race so that you can swim faster with less energy.
BEAST-MODE Butterfly and Breaststroke: Butterfly and Breaststroke are the short axis strokes. Work on learning technique for faster fly and breast as well as the similarities in these strokes so that you can use undulation for more power.
Green Flag Series: As a part of an exciting partnership with Indiana Swimming, Fitter and Faster is producing a series of swim clinics in Indiana designed for swimmers who have only been competing for 3 years or less. This is a fantastic opportunity for new swimmers to build on their love for swimming while reinforcing good technique habits.
IM Transitions: There have been so many rule changes in regards to how you may turn in your IM races. These clinics work on understanding the rules of IM transitions and how to execute open, flip, and the crossover turn!
October FFT Swim Clinics:
Sacramento, CA
High Performance Flip Turns, Breakouts, and IM Transitions
With Ous Mellouli
October 1, 2017
Details and Registration
Defiance, OH
Freestyle Racing Strategy, Growth Mindset, and Dryland
With Chloe Sutton
October 7th
Details and Registration
Western Springs, IL
High Performance Freestyle and Streamlines
With Clark Smith and Tori Trees Smith
October 7th
Details and Registration
Quakertown, PA
High Performance Underwater Dolphin Kicking and Breakouts
With Nick Thoman
October 7th & 8th
Details and Registration
Saint John, IN
Indiana Green Flag and High Performance Clinic Series
With Lacey Nymeyer and Giles Smith
October 7th
Details and Registration
Kingston, MA
High Performance Breaststroke Technique
With Katie Meili
October 8th
Details and Registration
Concord, NH
High Performance Starts, Underwater Dolphin Kicking, and Breakouts
With Tyler Clary
October 8th
Details and Registration
Palmyra, NY
Butterfly, Underwater Dolphin Kicking, and Dryland
With Claire Donahue
October 14th
Details and Registration
Burlingame, CA
High Performance Starts, Underwater Dolphin Kicking, and Breaststroke Pullouts
With Tyler Clary
October 14th
Details and Registration
Plainville, CT
High Performance Fundamentals for Fast Swimming
With Chloe Sutton and Tim Phillips
October 14th
Details and Registration
Cary, NC
High Performance Freestyle Clinic Series
With Clark Smith
October 15th
Details and Registration
Lebanon, PA
Rock the Blocks
With Jeremy Lin
October 21st & 22nd
Details and Registration
Omaha, NE
Beast-Mode Breaststroke
With Mark Gangloff
October 28th
Details and Registration
Fishers, IN
Indiana Green Flag and High Performance Clinic Series
With Nick Thoman
October 28th
Details and Registration
About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour Presented by Swimoutlet.com
The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour Presented by SwimOutlet.com produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.
Swimming Clinic news courtesy of Fitter and Faster Swim Tour, a SwimSwam partner.
