G Ryan Out With Injury, Expected To Return For UGA Invite

The Michigan Wolverines should be getting a big boost in the next month or so, as multi-time All-American G Ryan is expected to rejoin the team for a mid-season invite.

Ryan has been conspicuously absent from the Wolverines meet lineups so far this fall, having not swum a registered swim since June. We reached out to the school for more information, and were informed that Ryan is in the process of returning from an injury but is expected to rejoin competition shortly.

There’s no information on the specifics of the injury, but a Michigan rep told SwimSwam that Ryan should be back for the Georgia Invite, which takes place from Dec 1-3 in Athens, Georgia. The meet appears to be Michigan’s main focus invite for the fall season, at least for the team’s swimmers. (Michigan also lists two diving invites on its official schedule).

Ryan scored in two events individually at NCAAs last year, finishing as high as 8th in the 500 free. They also finished 12th in the mile and most notably anchored Michigan’s third-place 800 free relay. All four legs of that relay should return.