Beryl Gastadello: “I Kind of Got Emotional” (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

TEXAS VS. TEXAS A&M

Results

Hosted by Texas A&M

Friday, November 3rd

25 Yards

Dual Meet Format

On the women’s side, Longhorn Joanna Evans swept her individual events, picking up 3 wins to help her team to victory. She won back-to-back events to open the session, starting with the 1000 free. She surged ahead of the field in 9:44.53, while freshman teammate Evie Pfeifer joined her under 9:50 to take 2nd in 9:49.03. Evans returned shortly after, with only the men’s 1000 free between her events, to swim the 200 free. She came from behind with a 26.99 closing split to win that race in 1:46.72.

Evans secured the triple in the 500 free, where she once again led a 1-2 charge with Pfeifer (4:46.88). She took control of the race early on, building her lead throughout her 4:43.32 victory. Also contributing individual wins for Texas were Remedy Rule and Quinn Carrozza. Rule held a steady lead through the 200 fly, posting a 1:55.79 ahead of the Aggies’ Bethany Galat (1:57.19). Carrozza battled closely with Texas A&M’s Lisa Bratton in the 200 back, holding off a 28.15 final surge from Bratton to take the win 1:53.80 to 1:53.84.

The Aggies had 2 swimmers, Béryl Gastaldello and Sydney Pickrem, pick up multiple individual wins. Gastaldello swept the sprints, outswimming Texas’ Rebecca Millard in the 50 free 22.30 to 22.68. In the 100 free, Miller flipped with a 3-tenth advantage at the 50, but Gastaldello hammered home in 25.17 to run her down and take the win in 49.16 to Millard’s 49.36.