Ohio State’s Liz Li Training In China, To Return In January

Big Ten champ and sprint star Liz Li is currently in China fulfilling national team training obligations, but will return to Ohio State in January for the postseason.

Li will be a senior on the Buckeye roster, contesting her final year in the NCAA. She’s won dual individual Big Ten titles in each of her last two seasons, taking the 50 free and 100 free in 2017 and the 50 free and 100 fly in 2016. She went on to finish 3rd at NCAAs in the 50 free last year along with 12th in the 100 fly.

Li has been absent at Ohio State’s first two official meets, wins over Kenyon and Akron/Denison in a triangular. But the school announced that Li would return for the second semester.

An international contributor for China, Li (who competes as Zhesi Li) has won relay gold at the World Championships in 2009 (long course) and 2010 (short course) and silver in 2011. Ohio State’s press release last week reports that Li is “spending time back home fulfilling training obligations with her national team.” Li has already graduated from Ohio State, but will return and attend grad school beginning in January.

That should put her back in the mix for both Big Tens and NCAAs, where she’s expected to be Ohio State’s top scorer and biggest relay weapon.