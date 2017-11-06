Reece Whitley Swims 52.0 100 Breaststroke at Weekend Invite

USA Swimming National Junior Team member, and Penn Charter School senior, Reece Whitley swam the 3rd-fastest 100 yard breaststroke time of his career over the weekend. Racing at the GPAC Veterans Memorial A/BB/C meet, Whitley won the 100 yard breaststroke in 52.06.

That’s the fastest time, by far, of his career at a meet that one wouldn’t subjectively consider to be a ‘big championship.’ He’s already gone an in-season best this year – swimming 52.77 in October – and now he’s done it again.

Whitley’s Career-Best Swims (100 Yard Breaststroke):

51.84 – 2017 Easterns 52.00 – 2017 NCSA Spring NJr. Nationals 52.06 – 2017 GPAC Veterans Memorial A/BB/C Meet 52.35 – 2017 Easterns 52.56 – 2015 NCAP Invitational

Whitley also swam a 48.23 in the 100 fly on Sunday (he only raced 1 day of the meet in New Jersey). That 100 fly is a new lifetime best for him, eclipsing the matching 49.40s that he’s swum at the last two UDAC Rocktoberfest meets.

In his two club meets so far this season, ,Whitley still hasn’t raced a 200 yard breaststroke.