USC’s Vissering Studying Abroad, Will Return For Spring Semester

USC All-American Carsten Vissering is studying abroad in Australia for the fall semester, but will return to Southern Cal in time for the NCAA postseason.

Vissering has been notably absent from USC meet results so far this year, and the school confirmed this week that Vissering is in Brisbane, Australia this semester studying abroad. USC said that Vissering “is still keeping in shape and should be ready to go to contribute to a great spring semester when he returns.”

The absence is notable, as Vissering is the top returner from NCAAs in the 100 breaststroke, an event that is considered wide open for NCAA title hopefuls. He went 51.40 in the final last year to take third, and champion Will Licon and runner-up Fabian Schwingenschlogl are both graduated.

Vissering also did not compete at all over the summer, based on registered swims in USA Swimming’s database. That means when he returns in January, he will have been out of competition since March of 2017 – more than 9 months off of racing.

Vissering is still listed on the USC roster despite not competing with the team this semester. If he returns by the start of spring semester, Vissering’s potential return date could be January 15 in a home dual with Wisconsin, depending on whether he’s ready to compete at that point. USC is currently 5-0, with the Texas Invite (Nov 29-Dec 2) the last meet on the team’s fall semester calendar.