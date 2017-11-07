Fitter And Faster Swim Tour November Clinic Schedule

Fitter and Faster has added a new and exciting Elite Clinician to their roster. One of the most masterful stroke technicians in the world and GREATEST Paralympic swimmer of all-time: Jessica Long will now be teaching FFT swim clinics!

When Jessica was just 18 months old, both of her legs were amputated directly below the knee. She learned to walk with prosthesis… and in the pool she developed one of the most beautiful and efficient strokes you will ever see from someone with or without their legs.

When Jessica was getting started with the sport she began the process of mastering her stroke to ensure she could keep up in practice with swimmers who have all their limbs. She has continued to focus on perfecting technique to break records and set new heights for para swimming.

Participants who attend Jessica’s clinics are going to meet a humble, engaging world class athlete who wants to see them improve. In the pool, participants will learn:

PERFECT technique in any stroke she is teaching

Reduce drag – swim with efficiency

Get the most out of every single wall

Build endurance

Preserve energy and maximize efficiency

You will learn many other things from Jessica as well – including that “there’s never any time to make excuses”.

Jessica’s first clinic is on November 18 in Williamsburg, VA where she will be working alongside two-time Olympian and Fitter and Faster Veteran clinician, Cammile Adams.

(Click Here to sign up to attend the Williamsburg clinic)

This is an exciting opportunity for all swimmers to benefit from a unique perspective and to learn how to be more inquisitive and creative about the way that they think about stroke technique.

(Click Here to request a swim clinic with Jessica Long!)

