Henrique Martins Tests Positive, Panel Hearing Upcoming

Brazilian Olympian Henrique Martins has tested positive for a banned substance, and will present his case at a doping panel hearing in Switzerland, according to Brazilian media.

The 26-year-old Martins failed a surprise doping test on March 27, according to Brazil’s Globo.com. He tested positive for a substance banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), though the specific substance is not yet known. Martins denies taking the substance, according to Globo’s report.

Martins will contest a potential ban at a hearing in Switzerland, and his case should be settled within three to six months according to Globo. He is being represented by Marcelo Franklin, the well-known lawyer for the Brazilian swimming federation who has previously had success getting suspensions of Brazilian swimmers either shortened or overturned. He represented Cesar Cielo, Joao Gomes Jr and Etiene Medeiros. (You can read more about their cases here, here and here).

Martins is a short course world champ for Brazil and was a finalist in the 50 fly and 4×100 medley relay at last summer’s World Championships. He missed qualifying for Pan Pacs earlier this year but would still be in line to swim at the South American Championships, per Globo’s reporting.