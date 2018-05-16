WIAA Record-holder Kaitlyn Barth Gives Huskers their 1st 2019 Verbal

Kaitlyn Barth of Madison, Wisconsin has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Nebraska women’s swimming and diving team. Barth is a junior at Edgewood High School in Madison; she swims year-round for Madison Aquatic Club.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming careers at the University of Nebraska. I want to thank Coach Pablo and Coach Patrick for this amazing opportunity to reach my goals. I was so impressed with the team culture and values, campus, and student-athlete support. I cannot wait to join the Husker family. Go Big Red!”

In her junior season, Barth won a state title as part of the Edgewood 200 free relay at the 2017 WIAA Girls Division 2 State Meet in November. Individually she finished second in the 100 free and third in the 50 free. The year before, she contributed to the Crusaders’ first-place 200 free relay and 400 yard free relay, the latter of which broke the state record.

In club swimming, Barth competed at NCSA Spring Championship in the 50/100 free, 50/100 back, and 50/100 fly. At the 2018 Wisconsin Swimming 13 & Over Short Course State Championships, she was an A-finalist in the 50 free and 100 fly, and a B-finalist in 100/200 free, 100 back, and 100 IM.

Top SCY times:

  • 50 free – 23.62
  • 100 free – 51.69
  • 50 back – 26.02
  • 100 back – 57.76
  • 50 fly – 25.44
  • 100 fly – 56.79

