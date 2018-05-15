USA Swimming Sends Tech Suit Ban Proposal on to House Without Vote

USA Swimming’s Board of Directors was expected to vote last Saturday on a proposal that would ban the use of tech suits for 12-and-unders, except at high-level meets.
However, after hearing a progress report on the proposal, the board agreed to move the measure forward in the approval process without a vote. According to USA Swimming’s Chief Marketing Officer Matt Farrell, the organization’s rules of procedure do not require a board ballot on the issue.
The Age Group Committee will instead submit the proposal directly to USA Swimming’s house of delegates, which will conduct the final vote when it convenes in September.
In late 2017, USA Swimming commissioned the Isaac Sports Group to review various policies on tech suit use in age group swimming. The results of the review were informally made public through Board of Directors meeting minutes in March 2018, and revealed that the Age Group Committee favored some form of restriction, though the exact logistics have yet to be released.
The Isaac report concluded: “based on our research, we find that the tech suit cost issue is an important issue, but not one that is driving people out of the sport or as significant an issue as initially assumed. The major concern of tech suit use is the impact on the development of young swimmers, potentially drawing focus, attention and resources away from the development priorities swimmers, coaches, and parents should be focusing on.”
As the report suggested, those favoring the ban often cite preferring to focus on technique rather than technology for swimmers at a young age, which they suspect will lead to improved long-term development. Others have also cited monetarily ‘leveling the playing field’ and making the sport more accessible to all.
Opponents of the ban feel that it is an overreach by USA Swimming, jumping into matters of how parents should best spend money on their children, and violating the athletes’ rights to use a suit that is approved everywhere else in the world.
Based on these concerns, the report also raised a number of questions for the Age Group Development Committee to consider, including whether it is in USA Swimming’s best interest to “micro-manage,” whether restrictions can be enforced fairly and consistently without overburdening officials, and whether new rules can “significantly influence” the current culture of tech suit use.
6 Comments on "USA Swimming Sends Tech Suit Ban Proposal on to House Without Vote"
I am not a fan of tech suits for 12 and under, but if you are going to ban them, then do it. I am al so not a fan of telling kids they arent good enough to wear a standard piece of equipment that will make them faster. If you are leveling the playing field, then level it.
This is a bit of a hypothetical, but what if you are a 11-12 year old right on the brink of a cut for a so-called elite level time. What if the suit would make the minuscule difference needed to get it done? Perhaps I’m just not around age-group swimming enough yet to know (I swam in the 90’s, and have a 7 year old just starting), but is this really a major problem? Are that many parents of 10 year old children rushing out to buy them 2-$300 suits?
Yes. It’s almost nauseating how many 10 and unders are in elite level tech suits. We’ve swam in several LSCs including Georgia swimming, Mid Atlantic and Potomac Valley and they are everywhere!
I guess I get it…kids always want to newest and best toys – even if they really don’t need them. My guess is a 10 year old racing in a tech-suit is not going to really see any substantial noticeable difference in their times. Most kids that young are already dropping seconds at a time just from natural development and size/strength increases.
How many 12-year-olds do you see at elite meets? Usually zero.
All that will happen is the raising of suit prices on the back end by companies to compensate for the younger kids not buying them. This isn’t a fix- it’s going to create a whole lot more problems, which will alienate the teenage swimmers