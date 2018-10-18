What’s Your Most Memorable Pool?

Australian swimwear labels Funky Trunks and Funkita have photographed their athletes at many pools over the years but they’ve been hard pressed to find a cooler place than the outdoor pool at the Cataract Gorge in Tasmania. The team headed to the southern island state off mainland Australia to photograph their latest Off The Wall collection at the First Basin Swimming Pool tucked away in the Australian bush near the city of Launceston.

The rocky river surroundings provided a stunning natural backdrop to showcase the latest prints from the two hottest brands on pool deck.

Check out some of the awesome shots from the new Funky Trunks and Funkita collection and tell us in the comments below where the most spectacular pool you’ve swum at is hidden.

Swimming gear news courtesy of Funky Trunks and Funkita, a SwimSwam partner.