12-Time Olympic Medalist Natalie Coughlin Gives Birth to First Child

12-time Olympic medalist Natalie Coughlin has given birth to her first child. Announced by her husband Ethan Hall, head coach of the Crow Canyon Sharks Swim Team, on Facebook on Wednesday, the couple welcomed Zennie Mae Hall. Zennie is Coughlin’s mother’s name.

The 36-year old Coughlin was a pioneer in 21st-century swimming. She became the first woman to ever swim faster than 1 minute in the 100 long course meter backstroke, and in 2008 became the first American women to win 6 medals in the same Olympiad. She also was the first woman to successfully defend a 100 back Olympic gold medal when she won back-to-back titles in Athens in 2004 and Beijing in 2008.

Coughlin’s last major swim meet was the 2016 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials.

Zennie Mae Hall. Courtesy: Crown Canyon Sharks

Steve Nolan

Kid’s coming into the world fist pumping. Noice.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LdE3WlQ__GY

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago
Hswimmer

What kind of name is Zennie LOL

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 seconds ago

