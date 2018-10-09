Confessions of a Helicopter Mom: Learn from Mistakes

Courtesy: Elizabeth Wickham

Parenting has taught me I am far from perfect. There are so many new emotional situations thrown at us with no instruction manual. Hopefully, we learn from our mistakes and won’t keep repeating the same ones over and over. I also believe it’s never too late to learn and strive to be a better parent.

When my kids were young, I felt that I had to talk to my son and daughter right before they swam. I honestly thought whatever I was going to say would make the difference in their race. Eventually, I learned that the coach was the person who was supposed to talk to them and mom didn’t need to add her two cents. What a relief when I figured this out and relaxed and enjoyed watching them swim.

Another thing I used to do, and thankfully gave up on — although way too late in the game — was standing with my kids after a race when the coach was giving feedback. I wanted to hear praise and I wanted to know what my children needed to work on. I didn’t understand that there was no reason why I had to hear these things. Instead, I was interfering in the bond with their coach. I wasn’t allowing my kids to take ownership with me hovering constantly.

Here are five things I learned from my swim parenting mistakes:

ONE

Let go. It’s their sport not mine. The more I got involved and questioned my kids about details of their swimming, the less they wanted to talk about it with me.

TWO

Enjoy the role of parent. The coach gets to coach. We as parents get to cheer, feed them, listen, encourage, pay the bills and give hugs. It’s a great job when you figure out the boundaries.

THREE

Ask your kids for input. Do your kids like it when you cheer? Can they hear you in the stands? Are you helping or hurting them when you offer advice? Let them talk and listen.

FOUR

They need to learn from their mistakes, too. We want our kids to experience failure at age 13, not in college or later. If they miss an event, they’ll probably rarely do it again. But, if I’m telling my kids when to warm up and when to get out of the pool to head to the blocks, they won’t experience that failure and learn from it. I think I protect my kids from failure because I don’t want to see them hurting.

FIVE

Help the team. It’s easy to criticize how officials, coaches or volunteer parents are running a meet. But, if we see something that needs improvement, whether it’s a slowly moving check-in line, or a disorganized snack bar, jump in and help out. The more parents help out and get involved, the less likely we’ll criticize. We may realize how difficult a job is and we’ll be too busy to complain.

What lessons have you learned as a swim parent?