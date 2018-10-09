Harvard Picks Up Illinois Sprinter Athena Ye for 2019

Rosary High School senior Athena Ye, who trains club with the Academy Bullets, has committed to the application process* at Harvard.

Beyond blessed to announce my commitment to continue the admissions process at Harvard University! A HUGE “thank you” to my entire family, including my teammates, coaches, friends, and mentors. Love you guys with all of my Hart(vard)!! ❤️❤️

TOP TIMES

50y free – 22.93

50y back – 25.10

100y back – 54.68

200y back – 1:59.78

50y fly – 24.32

100y fly – 55.46

At the 2015 IHSA Girls State Championships, Ye was crowned the 100 back champion, while she placed 4th last season in the 50 free. Ye has also been a key part of Rosary’s state title run — they’re on a streak of three straight state titles, starting with Ye’s freshman year.

Ye looks to be an immediate sprint relay weapon for the Crimson with a great 50 free as well as the versatility to be impactful on the back or fly legs of a medley relay. She comes in with a 50 free flat-start best two tenths better than Harvard’s 200 medley relay anchor was, with a flying start, at the 2018 Ivy League Championships.

Ye would’ve been an A finalist in the 50 free and 100 back at last year’s Ivies, as well as a 200 back B finalist and a 100 fly C finalist. She joins Felicia Pasadyn in Harvard’s class of 2023.

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

