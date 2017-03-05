Cal’s Zheng Wen Quah Swims 1:40 200 Fly on 1st Day of NCAA Eligibility

When Cal first-year swimmer Zheng Wen Quah’s name was absent from the psych sheets at the 2017 Men’s Pac-12 Championships, it appeared as though time had run out for the Singapore national to make his debut this season. Since he began classes at the school in January, the NCAA has been in deliberation over his eligibility to compete collegiately.

That all changed on Sunday when he made his collegiate swimming debut at the Pac-12 Invitational, which is a sanctioned NCAA last-chance qualifying meet for the national championships. There he swam a 1:40.36 in the 200 fly, which ranks him 2nd nationally this season behind only Texas’ Jack Conger.

That seals up a spot for him to compete at the NCAA Championships at the end of March, where thanks to B cuts in the 100 fly (46.77) and 100 back (47.05) he’ll have a full complement of individual races to swim.

Quah is a star in his native Singapore, which is the same home country of defending NCAA 100 and 200 fly champion (and Olympic 100 fly champion) Joseph Schooling. At the 2015 Southeast Asian Games, he earned 12 medals. He then finished 22nd in the 100 back, 15th in the 100 fly, and 10th in the 200 fly at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

When he came over, Singapore news outlets reported that the NCAA was mulling the impact of an endorsement deal Quah signed with Liberty Insurance last year and prize money he received for competing in the World Cup. At the time, he said that “there’s a lot of little grey areas we’re trying to figure out with them.”

Their ultimate decision was that he would be ineligible until the final day of the season, which gave him one last shot at qualifying.

His personal best times in long course, along with the short course conversions of those swims.

EVENT LCM SCY (CONVERTED) 100 Fly 52.08 45.72 200 Fly 1:56.01 1:41.62 100 Back 54.03 45.19

Quah disrupting Schooling and Conger’s 1-2 finish in the 200 fly and also sneaking up to do some damage in the 100 fly and back is Cal’s best chance at upending the two-time defending NCAA team champions from Texas.

Quah received a deferrment form his compulsory military service in order to train in the United States.