2017 Arena Pro Swim Series – Indianapolis: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – INDIANAPOLIS

The final day of the Indianapolis leg of the 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series will feature 200 fly, 100 breast, 100 back, 200 IM, the women’s 800, and the men’s 1500 free. While the U.S. is missing a lot of it stars while they’re in the middle of NCAA championship season, there are still plenty of other big name swimmers here. This morning we’re schedule to see a number of Olympians compete, including Hali Flickinger, Daiya Seto, Katie Meili, Hilary Caldwell, Federica Pellegrini, Arkady Vyatchanin, Ye Shiwen, and Josh Prenot.

Women’s 200 Butterly – Prelims

U.S. Open Record: 2:05.96, Mary Meagher, 1981

Hali Flickinger, Athens Bulldog, 2:09.93 Taylor Pike, Razorback Aquatic Club, 2:11.90 Cassidy Bayer, NCAP, 2:12.06 Hannah Saiz, Schroeder YMCA, 2:13.10 Kelsi Worrell, Cardinal Aquatics, 2:13.41 Emily Large, Great Britain, 2:13.61 Katerine Savard, Canada, 2:13.66 Aya Takano, Japan, 2:14.10

Olympian Hali Flickinger takes the top seed from this morning on the strength of a 2:09.93. That’s a very solid time for this point in the season, and no other U.S. woman has been faster than that so far this season. A pair of 17 year-olds, Taylor Pike and Cassidy Bayer, took the next two spots, going 2:11.90 and 2:12.06 respectively. Veterans Hannah Saiz and Kelsi Worrell both went 2:13-low (2:13.10 v 2:13.41), and Emily Large (2:13.61), Katerine Savard (2:13.66), and Aya Takano (2:14.10) will round out tonight’s A-final.

Men’s 200 Butterfly – Prelims

U.S. Open Record: 1:52.20, Michael Phelps, 2008

Zhuhao Li, China, 1:58.53 Daiya Seto, Japan, 1:58.71 James Guy, Great Britain, 1:59.04 Max Litchfield, Great Britain, 1:59.97 Andrew Abruzzo, Plymouth Whitemarsh, 2:00.65 Marcos Lavado, Azura Florida, 2:00.94 Giacomo Carini, Italy, 2:00.98 Nicolas De Farrari, Argentina, 2:01.88

Tonight’s A-final will have a definite international flavor, as seven of the eight finalists hail from outside the US. Leading the way this morning were two swimmers who broke the 1:59 mark, Zhuhao Li of China (1:58.53) and Daiya Seto (1:58.71). Two Brits clocked in at 1:59, James Guy (1:59.04) and Max Litchfield (1:59.97). 17 year-old Andrew Abruzzo was the only USA swimmer to make the cut, finishing in 2:00.65. Marcos Lavado (2:00.94), Giacomo Carini (2:00.98) and Nicolas de Farrari (2:01.88) took the final three spots. US Olympian Josh Prenot narrowly missed the A-final, taking 8th in 2:02.12.

Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Prelims

U.S. Open Record: 1:04.45, Jessica Hardy, 2009

(tie)Katie Meili, New York Athletic Club, 1:06.91 (tie) Molly Hannis, unattached, 1:06.91 Chloe Tutton, Great Britain, 1:08.49 Miranda Tucker, Club Wolverine, 1:08.65 Breeja Larson, New York Athletic Club, 1:08.94 Sarah Vasey, Great Britain, 1:09.00 Hrafnhildur Luthersdottir, Iceland, 1:09.13 Rachel Nicol, Canada, 1:09.21

The prelims times this morning have been a lot quicker than they were in January at the Austin PSS, and this event was no exception. Katie Meili and Molly Hannis tied for the inside lanes tonight with a pair of 1:06.91s this morning. That’s almost two seconds faster than the top swim in the morning from Austin, a 1:08.7 by Melanie Margalis. Three more women were under 1:09 this morning: Chloe Tutton (1:08.49), Miranda Tucker (1:08.65), and Breeja Larson (1:08.94). The final three swimmers were all within 0.21 seconds of each other: Sarah Vasey (1:09.00), Hrafnhildur Luthersdottir (1:09.13), and Rachel Nicol (1:09.21). Margalis, meanwhile, finished 10th with a 1:09.37 — that time would have ranked her 5th in the morning at Austin.

