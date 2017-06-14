2017 U.S. Worlds Trials Previews: Cordes vs. Miller in 100 Breast

Find links to all of our event-by-event previews here.

2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials

Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st

50-Meter Course

Indianapolis, Indiana

Meet Info

The men’s 100 breast field is as stacked as ever, and it looks like it’ll be just as tight a squeeze to make the team this summer as it was at last summer’s Olympic Trials. Rio Olympians Kevin Cordes and Cody Miller both return to battle for a roster spot. Miller, the Olympic bronze medalist, and Cordes have traded the American Record back-and-forth, and have to be considered the frontrunners as the only men in the field to have broken 59 seconds.

There are a handful of men entering with lifetime bests in the 59-mid range. Andrew Wilson is a major threat with a personal best of 59.5 from the 2016 U.S. Open. He smashed NCAA Divison III Records with speed that indicated he could throw down a 59-low in Indianapolis. Josh Prenot, the Olympic silver medalist in the 200 breast, and Nic Fink, who represented the U.S. in this race at 2015 Worlds, are also on the cusp of 59-low. Prenot busted through the 1:00 barrier at Olympic Trials, lowering his time to a 59.6. Fink has been slightly fastest with a 59.5 from the World Cup in 2015, but was shy of that last summer with a 59.8 at Trials.

Another man coming in with a sub-1:00 entry time is age group standout Michael Andrew. After placing 4th in the event at Trials last summer, Andrew will be chasing his own National Age Group Record of 59.82. Fellow age group standout Reece Whitley, who shredded the National High School Record in this event with a 51.84 in the yards pool, could be joining him under the 1:00-barrier from the looks of his improvements during the yards portion of the season.

Will Licon was a finalist in this race at 2016 Olympic Trials, and now looks like even more of a threat after his performances during the NCAA season. Licon was the NCAA champ in all 3 of his individual races, including both breaststrokes. After shifting his focus from the 400 IM to the 100 breast, Licon has developed even more speed in this event. His best is a 1:00.3 from Trials, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him dip under 1:00.

Also looking good after NCAAs are Connor Hoppe and Carsten Vissering. In the long course pool, Vissering owns a personal best 1:00.86 from 2o15 NCSAs. Hoppe, on the other hand, made a big improvement at 2016 Trials with a 1:00.89. He was close to making finals at 2016 Olympic Trials, but finished 10th in semis. With best times separated by just hundredths, we could see them battling closely for one of the finals spots.

2016 Junior Pan Pac champion Jacob Montague dropped his best time down to a 1:00.6 last summer. Montague has continued to improve during his first year in the NCAA, earning a silver medal in the yards version of this race at the 2017 Big ten Championships. Also in the running is 2017 Big Ten champ Ian Finnerty, who has already been within hundredth of his best this season with a 1:00.77 at the 2017 IU Bucceto Open.

TOP 8 PREDICTIONS:

DARKHORSE: Texas A&M’s Jonathan Tybur just missed out on semifinals at Olympic Trials with a 17th place finish. His personal best stands at a 1:01.55 from that meet, and he’s already been within tenths of that with a 1:02.35 in April.