Dressel Includes 100 Fly, 200 Free in World Champs Trials Lineup

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Swimming fans have been wondering if they’d get to see what NCAA champ and American Record holder Caeleb Dressel could do in the long course pool in the 100 fly at World Championship Trials. As psych sheets dropped on Friday morning, it was confirmed that Dressel would swim the 100 fly along with his signature sprint free races. It appears he’ll also be going after a spot on the 800 free relay, as Dressel has entered the 200 free as well.

All-in-all, Dressel has entered 5 events: 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 50 fly, and 100 fly.

Dressel had a phenomenal performance in the 100 yard fly this past NCAA season, taking down the American Record with a 43.58. He hasn’t put as much of his focus on the event in long course, however, so it’ll be interesting to see if he swims in the final to challenge the likes of Tom Shields and Jack Conger, among others, for a roster spot in the event.

His best time is currently a 52.22 from the 2016 Olympic Trials, but he’s already been within hundredths of that this season. At the 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series stop in Santa Clara, he narrowly missed it with a 52.29.