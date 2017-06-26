Katie Coughlin, Alabama’s Best Backstroker, Transfers to Wisconsin

After two years with the University of Alabama, Katie Coughlin is transferring to the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Coughlin, who went to Baraboo High School in the state Wisconsin, will be returning to her home state for the remainder of her time in college.

TOP TIMES

50y back 24.84

100y back 53.31

200y back 1:55.16

100y fly 54.00

50y free 23.28

After only making the 200 back C final her freshman year at SECs, Coughlin scored in all three of her events at 2017 SECs as a sophomore. She placed in the B final of the 100 back and in C finals of the 200 back and 100 fly, and was ‘Bama’s highest finisher in all three of those.

Coughlin went on to NCAAs this past March, swimming backstroke on both of Alabama’s medley relays. Both relays placed 25th overall. She leaves Alabama ranked 2nd all-time in the 100 and 200 backstrokes.

Coughlin will have an immediate impact on the Badgers’ team. She joins the team’s best backstrokers, rising sophomore Beata Nelson and rising junior Jessica Unicomb, and should score big points at the Big Ten level. With her best times, she would’ve scored in the 200 back A final and the 100 back B final at 2017 Big Tens, and she could combine with Nelson and Unicomb next season to give the Badgers 3 A-finalists in both backstroke races.