2017 U.S. Trials Previews: Baker, Smoliga Lead Tight Pack in 100 Back

2017 U.S. Nationals/World Championships Trials

Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st

50-Meter Course

Indianapolis, Indiana

U.S. Olympians Kathleen Baker and Olivia Smoliga will once again have their showdown in the 100 back. After Smoliga took the narrow win ahead of Baker at Olympic Trials, Baker turned the tables in Rio to win a silver medal while Smoliga finished 6th. They faced offf again at the 2017 NCAA Championships, where Baker was again victorious by just a couple of tenths ahead of Smoliga. As the only 2 swimmers in the field who have swum below 59 seconds, we could see them once again racing stroke-for-stroke into the finish as they vie for a spot at the 2017 World Championships.

Though they’re the favorites heading into the meet, Baker and Smoliga will have their work cut out for them in the battle for Worlds roster spots. Amy Bilquist, who placed 3rd at Olympic Trials, returns after falling just hundredths short of making the Rio squad. With her 59.37 from Trials finals, Bilquist is a definite threat to snag a spot.

In addition to the 3 swimmers mentioned above, the field will also feature returning Olympic Trials finalists Ali Deloof, Hannah Stevens, and Clara Smiddy. With her in-season best time of 59.43 from the 2017 Mesa PSS, Deloof is looking particularly dangerous. Likewise, Stevens is a major player after blasting a personal best 57.40 at the 2017 Mizzou Invite.

After big swims during the NCAA season, Ally Howe and Asia Seidt have entered the conversation for a finals spot. Howe made headlines when she smashed Natalie Coughlin’s decades-old 100 yard back American Record, swimming a blistering 49.69 to win the Pac-12 title. With that kind of speed, we have to think she can make improvements on her current personal best 1:00.73. Seidt had a huge freshman season at Kentucky, and has already knocked over half a second off her best time this season with a 1:01.04 at the Atlanta Classic in May. While Seidt and Howe are 2 of the big-name NCAA swimmers competing for a spot, Tasija Karosas and Bridgette Alexander also have an outside shot.

Former Junior World Record holder Claire Adams, who now competes for Texas, struggled with an injury last summer, but looks to be in great form now. Her personal best is a 59.58, and we likely haven’t seen all she can do since she swam through that injury at 2016 Trials before knocking 7 tenths off her yards best during the NCAA season. 15-year-old Regan Smith will look to join Adams in the ranks of swimmers who have broken the 100 back Junior World Record. She’s nearly as fast as Adams was as a junior swimmer, having thrown down a 59.74 already this season. The record currently stands at a 59.37 done by Australia’s Minna Atherton.

Fellow junior standouts Lucie Nordmann (1:00.16), Grace Ariola (1:00.49), Eva Merrell (1:01.15), and Alex Walsh (1:00.84) are among the up-and-comers looking to break into the top 8. Walsh, Ariola, Smith, and Nordmann all made the semifinals at last summer’s Olympic Trials. Ariola and Nordmann narrowly missed making the final there at 9th and 10th respectively.

TOP 8 PREDICTIONS: