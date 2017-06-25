Yuhan Tops 400 Free in 4:07 on Day 3 of Chinese Summer Nationals

2017 CHINESE SUMMER NATIONALS

Friday, June 23rd-Monday, June 26th

Ganzhou Sports Center Natatorium

50-Meter Course

Results

The 2017 Chinese Summer Nationals are underway, as competition continued on Sunday at the Ganzhou Sports Center Natatorium. On day 3, swimmers gathered to compete in the women’s 100 fly, 400 free, and 100 breast, as well as the men’s 200 fly, 100 free, 200 breast, and 1500 free. Read on for highlights from today’s finals session.

Freestyle star Qiu Yuhan kept her winning streak alive, winning her 3rd gold of the meet today. Yuhan returns to competition for China after serving a 9-month doping ban that began in May 2016 and was just recently revealed to the public. After picking up victories in the 100 and 200 freestyles earlier in the meet, she continued to show off her range with her performance in the 400 free. Yuhan clocked in at 4:07.72, touching 5 seconds ahead of anyone else in the field.

The men’s side saw a pair of very close races in the 100 free and 200 breast. Jingtong Yang was the only man to swim sub-50 in the 100 free, toucing in 49.92 to narrowly beat out Cao Hongwen (50.05). Putting up the 2nd fastest time of the night, however, was Zhibin Zhang with a 50.04 in the B final. In the 200 breast, Zhang Rui Xuan and Sun Jiajun were neck-and-neck into the finish, but Xuan got his hands to the wall first in 2:13.64 to Jiajun’s 2:13.72.

Additional Day 3 Event Winners