2017 U.S. World Trials Previews: Flickinger Favored In Women’s 200 Fly

2017 U.S. Nationals & World Trials

June 27 – July 1, 2017

Indianapolis, IN

IU Natatorium (on IUPUI campus)

LCM

World Championship Selection Criteria

Meet Info

Just as the women’s 100 fly will be missing 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Dana Vollmer, the 200 fly will also be missing last year’s top American in Cammile Adams. Adams has represented the U.S. internationally in this event every year since placing 5th in London, and won a pair of medals over the quad at the 2014 Pan Pacs (gold) and 2015 Worlds (silver). Her absence this year opens up an opportunity for some young up-and-comers to make their first senior national team.

The favorite in this has to be the other American representative last summer in Rio, Hali Flickinger. After posting a personal best in Omaha to make the Olympic team, Flickinger took off nearly a second in the Olympic heats in 2:06.67. She went onto make the final, finishing 7th, and is the fastest American this year at 2:08.77. Given how fast she’s been this year, this pick is all but a slam dunk.

Now the fight for second is a bit more interesting. Last summer Cassidy Bayer was the 3rd fastest American in 2:07.97, and was 3rd in the Trials final, so she’d logically be next in line. However, Kelsi Worrell is one who could easily leapfrog her for that spot.

Worrell is an interesting case in this event. In an interview at the Santa Clara Pro Swim, she mentioned how one of her goals for this summer was to be in more events and more relays (after having just the 100 fly and medley relay prelims in Rio). One would assume that includes the 400 free relay, which she certainly has a shot at being on after making the 100 free final in Omaha. However, the 200 fly and 100 free are back-to-back on day 1 in Indianapolis, which creates a scheduling conflict.

It’s tough to imagine her leaving the 200 fly off her schedule, especially since she’s raced it at four different meets this year and is the 2nd fastest American this season. With the 200 fly being before the 100 free, she could easily give the sprint free event a go in prelims and see if she cracks the A-final. Even without the 400 free relay, the World Championship schedule will likely give her additional swims in the 50 fly and mixed medley relay. And of course there’s always the chance she impresses the coaches enough to give her a prelim relay spot come Budapest.

Her performance in Omaha wasn’t indicative of her 200 fly abilities, as it came shortly after the 100 free semi. Her best came at the 2015 Nationals, where she went 2:08.61, and given that she’s been 2:09.4 or better three times this season, we could see a massive drop. This event being the first event on the first day should heighten our time expectations a little bit for everyone.

Bayer’s season best of 2:10.16 is comparable to her fastest in-season swim last year (2:09.68), so she lines up to be in the 2:07-high 2:08-low range once again.

The 4th fastest American this year is Katie McLaughlin, who actually owns the 2nd fastest PB in the field at 2:06.95. After dealing with injury in 2016, she has performed well so far this year and has already equalled her fastest time from last year (done at Olympic Trials) this year in-season at 2:10.35. She’s in good position to get down into the 2:08 range, but may need to approach her best time to vie for a spot on the team.

Behind those four, there are four others who have been 2:10 this season.

Lauren Case and Maddie Wright are tied for 5th among Americans at 2:10.50, and could easily slip under 2:10 in Indianapolis. Case went 2:10.36 at the Olympic Trials, and having gone sub-2:11 in all three of her long course meets this season, look for a nice drop from her. Wright dropped time in this event for the first time since 2013 at the Speedo Grand Challenge, so it will be interesting to see if she can take off much more.

Hannah Saiz sits 7th among Americans this year, and was one of the few to crack 2:10 last summer with her 2:09.61 at the U.S. Open. Taylor Pike has been hovering around the 2:10-high area for the last two years, and is young enough that we could see a nice drop.

And then there’s Ruby Martin, the teenager from Iowa who surprised everyone last summer with her 4th place finish in the Olympic Trials final. Coming off that 2:09.9 breakthrough, Martin looked solid at the Atlanta Pro Swim in 2:11.1 and looks poised to be back under 2:10 again.

There are a few others right there who could sneak into the A-final: Ella Eastin, Dakota Luther and Remedy Rule have all been 2:11 this year, and will look to make some noise after being non-factors in this event in Omaha. Eastin didn’t even swim the event, while Luther just missed the semis in 17th, and Rule was well off the pace in 53rd.

TOP 8 PICKS:

Darkhorse: Coming off her freshman year with Michigan Vanessa Krause has unloaded the three fastest 200 flys of her career, going as low as 2:11.33 in early June. If she hits her taper, a sub-2:10 isn’t out of the question.