Kelsi Worrell has new motivations going into this summer (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY:

Olympic gold medalist Kelsi Worrell rocked a season best 57.44 to dominate the 100 fly field, clipping .06 off her former season best of 57.50 from the PSS stop in Atlanta. Worrell remains the 6th fastest swimmer in the world this year, and was a second and a half ahead of anyone else tonight.

Behind her, UNC’s Hellen Moffitt used her front half speed to take the advantage over Cal teammates Farida Osman and Katie McLaughlin. On the 2nd 50, McLaughlin made a late move, but Moffitt was able to hold her off in 58.99 to McLaughlin’s 59.17. Osman wound up 4th in 59.36.