Katie Drabot: “My experience at NCAA’s helped me move forward” (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE:

Stanford’s Katie Drabot had a big swim in the 400 free, knocking 3 seconds off her lifetime best to win the race in 4:08.33 ahead of Wisconsin’s Cierra Runge (4:10.64). The field tightened up behind them, as the next 6 swimmers finished in the 4:14-range. Stanford teammates Leah Stevens (4:14.03) and Ella Eastin (4:14.19) battled closely with Pleasanton Seahawks’ Miranda Heckman (4:14.25) for the final podium spot, with Stevens getting her hand to the wall for the bronze.