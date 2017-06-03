Katie Drabot: “My experience at NCAA’s helped me move forward” (Video)

  Coleman Hodges | June 03rd, 2017

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE:

  1. Katie Drabot– 4:08.33
  2. Cierra Runge– 4:10.64
  3. Leah Stevens– 4:14.03

Stanford’s Katie Drabot had a big swim in the 400 free, knocking 3 seconds off her lifetime best to win the race in 4:08.33 ahead of Wisconsin’s Cierra Runge (4:10.64). The field tightened up behind them, as the next 6 swimmers finished in the 4:14-range. Stanford teammates Leah Stevens (4:14.03) and Ella Eastin (4:14.19) battled closely with Pleasanton Seahawks’ Miranda Heckman (4:14.25) for the final podium spot, with Stevens getting her hand to the wall for the bronze.

