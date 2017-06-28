Leah Smith: “Comparatively, Last summer my taper was on fleek” (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland. 

WOMEN’S 800 FREE (TIMED FINAL)

  1. Katie Ledecky, STAN, 8:11.50
  2. Leah Smith, CAV, 8:20.46
  3. Hannah Moore, WOLF, 8:27.58

Shortly after taking 6th in the 100 free final, Katie Ledecky was back in the pool for the women’s 800 free, winning easily in a time of 8:11.50. The two-time defending Olympic champion was well ahead of the field the entire race, and was just shy of her national meet record of 8:10.32 done at the Olympic Trials last year.

Leah Smith finished 2nd to Ledecky, just as she did in Omaha, with a very strong showing in 8:20.46, just missing her best time from last year of 8:20.18. Ledecky and Smith take over the top two times in the world this year.

Hannah Moore of the NC State Wolfpack takes 3rd, while Cierra Runge is 4th (8:32.16). Swimming out of the early heats, Summer Finke (8:34.63) and Leah Stevens (8:34.78) took 7th and 8th overall.

Swimmer?

8:20 is a long way from 8:04 Leah 😯😯😯

22 minutes 30 seconds ago
Catherine

realistically, everyone but Katie Ledecky is racing for second place in the 800 and 1500. probably 400 too.

38 seconds ago
