Leah Smith: “Comparatively, Last summer my taper was on fleek” (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 800 FREE (TIMED FINAL)

American Record: 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky , 2016

, 2016 U.S. Open Record: 8:06.68, Katie Ledecky , 2016

, 2016 LC National Meet Record: 8:10.32, Katie Ledecky , 2016

, 2016 FINA ‘A’ Standard: 8:38.56

Shortly after taking 6th in the 100 free final, Katie Ledecky was back in the pool for the women’s 800 free, winning easily in a time of 8:11.50. The two-time defending Olympic champion was well ahead of the field the entire race, and was just shy of her national meet record of 8:10.32 done at the Olympic Trials last year.

Leah Smith finished 2nd to Ledecky, just as she did in Omaha, with a very strong showing in 8:20.46, just missing her best time from last year of 8:20.18. Ledecky and Smith take over the top two times in the world this year.

Hannah Moore of the NC State Wolfpack takes 3rd, while Cierra Runge is 4th (8:32.16). Swimming out of the early heats, Summer Finke (8:34.63) and Leah Stevens (8:34.78) took 7th and 8th overall.