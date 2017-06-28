Leah Smith: “Comparatively, Last summer my taper was on fleek” (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.
WOMEN’S 800 FREE (TIMED FINAL)
- American Record: 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky, 2016
- U.S. Open Record: 8:06.68, Katie Ledecky, 2016
- LC National Meet Record: 8:10.32, Katie Ledecky, 2016
- FINA ‘A’ Standard: 8:38.56
- Katie Ledecky, STAN, 8:11.50
- Leah Smith, CAV, 8:20.46
- Hannah Moore, WOLF, 8:27.58
Shortly after taking 6th in the 100 free final, Katie Ledecky was back in the pool for the women’s 800 free, winning easily in a time of 8:11.50. The two-time defending Olympic champion was well ahead of the field the entire race, and was just shy of her national meet record of 8:10.32 done at the Olympic Trials last year.
Leah Smith finished 2nd to Ledecky, just as she did in Omaha, with a very strong showing in 8:20.46, just missing her best time from last year of 8:20.18. Ledecky and Smith take over the top two times in the world this year.
Hannah Moore of the NC State Wolfpack takes 3rd, while Cierra Runge is 4th (8:32.16). Swimming out of the early heats, Summer Finke (8:34.63) and Leah Stevens (8:34.78) took 7th and 8th overall.
