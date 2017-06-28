Mona McSharry Looks to Make Irish Record Move In Netanya

2017 EUROPEAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

No singular nation dominated the first day’s prelims session of the 2017 European Junior Championships in Netanya, Israel, as swimmers from Portugal, the Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Italy and beyond are all sprinkled among the morning’s top seeds.

Ireland’s Mona McSharry has put her nation’s record on notice in the 50m breaststroke, touching in 31.14 during her morning effort. The Netherlands Tes Schouten scored a 4th place seed in the same event in a time of 31.94, a new national age group record for the 17-year-old.

Dutch Olympian Marrit Steenbergen kicked off her European Jr Championships campaign by nabbing the top seed in the women’s 100m freestyle. Finishing in 55.37, Steenbergen holds the top seed and she, along with Barbora Seemanova (CZE) at 55.84, hold the only sub-56 marks of the morning.

The men’s 100m backstroke saw Poland’s Kacper Stokowski land on top for tonight, finishing just .02 ahead of a roaring Russian in Kliment Kolesnikov. The men finished with prelims times of 55.14 and 55.16 respectively.

Austria was another country to get a man in the final as breaststroker Valentin Bayer earned the pole position in the 200m distance with his time of 2:14.90.

However, Russia could wreak major havoc on the medal standings after tonight, entering the finals with the top 3 seeds in the women’s 100m backstroke. Polina Egorova leads her trio in 2:11.60, while countrywomen Anastasia Avdeeva and Daria Vaskina are both right behind with respective times of 2:12.34 and 2:12.86.