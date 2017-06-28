Italian* D’Arrigo Confirmed for 200 Free A-Final

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

USA Swimming has confirmed that Mitch D’Arrigo will be allowed to swim in the A-final of tonight’s 200 free. D’Arrigo has represented Italy internationally for the past few years, but holds dual citizenship and will be transitioning his sporting nationality to the United States. According to USA Swimming, he will be eligible to compete for the US for the World University Games, but not the FINA World Championships.

Eyebrows were raised when D’Arrigo was listed on the psych sheet for this meet, as foreign athletes are typically not allowed to compete. According to the World Championships Trials meet info: “Foreign athletes (those who are ineligible to represent the USA in international competitions) will not be allowed to swim at this competition unless approved by the National Team Director.”

However, USA Swimming confirmed that both D’Arrigo and Bryce Kananowicz were cleared to compete this week.

This morning, D’Arrigo placed 5th in the prelims of the 200 free with time of 1:47.52. There was some expectation and supposition that D’Arrigo would not be allowed to swim in the A-final, and would be relegated to the B-final, as is typically the case when foreigners are allowed to swim at selection events. The confirmation that he will be in the A-final means that Jonathan Roberts, an Olympic Trials finalist who finished 9th this morning, will remain in the B-final.

D’Arrigo in the A-final, but not eligible for World Championships, means that six of the seven other swimmers, including Caeleb Dressel, will most likely earn roster spots in either the individual 200 free or the 4×200 free relay.

200 Free Finals Start List