Paolo Barelli Alleges UANA Leadership Aggressive towards LEN, Himself

In a recent statement sent to Union Americana de Natacion (UANA), FINA executives, and SwimSwam, LEN and Italian Swimming Federation President Paolo Barelli reiterated claims that members of the FINA Bureau are unfit to maintain their posts within swimming’s largest governing body.

Earlier this month Barelli went to the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) to challenge FINA First Vice President Husain Al-Musallam (Kuwait) on a conflict-of-interest case stemming from Al-Musallam’s alleged involvement in a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into FIFA corruption. Barelli also claims that FINA Vice President Dale Neuburger (USA) represents a conflict-of-interest, being both a high-ranking FINA official and the North American Director of TSE Consulting, a company that has worked with FINA, the USOC, among other national governing bodies of sport in the past.

In the letter below, Barelli alleges that Neuburger, vis-a-vis TSE, attempted to influence the outcome of the 2016 LEN election. Though Barelli was re-elected as the President of LEN by a wide margin, TSE was appointed to orchestrate the campaign of his challenger, Erik Van Heijningen of the Royal Dutch Swimming Federation (KNZB).

Please note Mr. Barelli’s letter is very long and deals with numerous topics, not all of which have been analyzed here. We will publish a follow-up article shortly, analyzing the second half of the report, including the intertwining politics of FINA and other major sporting organizations, and FINA President Julio C. Maglione‘s track record at the helm of FINA.

SwimSwam has also reached out to Dale Neuburger concerning the CAS hearing which called into question Neuburger’s ability to remain neutral while working as a high-ranking official on the FINA Bureau while also earning a living working at TSE. Mr. Neuburger has expressed a willingness to speak with us, though an interview has not yet taken place.

“Dear UANA Members, dear friends,

I know that in these coming days you will be in Trinidad & Tobago for the Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation Congress.

A number of representatives from other American areas will be attending this meeting. This would have been a great opportunity for the undersigned to be present and explain my position with regards to the forthcoming FINA Congress to be held on 22 July in Budapest.

The relationship with the UANA members has always been excellent and inspired by a true sense of collaboration. The CCCAN Congress would also have served as a perfect opportunity to inform you about the problems I feel have negatively affected the relationship with the UANA leadership.

Let me start by referring to the interference and aggression towards a FINA European organisation (LEN) and its representatives (amongst which the undersigned) by UANA President, Mr. Dale Neuburger, during the LEN elections of 2016.

In more detail, you can find attached the Linkedin profile of Mr. Neuburger wherein such interference (1) is very obvious. Interference carried out in his multiple functions as FINA Vice President, UANA President and Director of TSE Consulting (an agency specialised in sport and a commercial partner of FINA).