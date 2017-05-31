Exclusive: Paolo Barelli Explains His Vision for FINA and the Future

Paolo Barelli wants to be the next President of FINA, and he’s not been shy about expressing his discontent with the organization. Earlier this week Mr. Barelli spoke with SwimSwam about why he believes FINA needs new leadership, and what he plans to bring to the international organization that presides over the world of aquatic sports.

For those who haven’t heard of Paolo Barelli, here are the cliffnotes: Barelli was born and raised in Italy. As a swimmer Barelli achieved international success by representing Italy at the 1972 Olympics in Munich, Germany, and again at the 1976 Games in Montreal, Canada. As a member of Italy’s 4 x 100 freestyle relay, Barelli won a bronze medal at the 1975 World Aquatics Championships in Cali, Colombia. Shortly after Barelli hung up the goggles, he became a board member of the Italian Swimming Federation. By 1987 Barelli was Vice President of the Italian Swimming Federation, and by 2000 he had risen to President of Italian Swimming.

Earlier this year, Barelli resigned as President of the Italian Swimming Federation, having also served as the President of LEN (Ligue Européenne de Natation) since 2012. In 2016 Barelli was re-elected as President of LEN for another four-year term. In addition to his involvement in Italian and European swimming, Barelli has served on the FINA Bureau as Honorary Secretary since 2009.

In 2009 Julio C. Maglione of Uruguay was also elected to serve his first term as President of FINA. The election took place during the XIII FINA World Championships, remembered for the polyurethane suits that enabled swimmers to break world records in almost every event. At the time, Maglione said he would only serve one term as President of FINA; now, Maglione wants to serve a third. Having struck down an age limit he once claimed to support, the 81-year-old Maglione, if re-elected, could end up presiding over FINA for a total of 12 years and until he is 86-years-old. Barelli, meanwhile, has stated that if he is elected he would re-instate the 80-year-age-limit for members of the FINA Bureau, as well as the two-term limit for the President of FINA.

In regards to whether he would serve just one term if elected this July, or whether he would run for a second term in 2021, Mr. Barelli said:

“[The] time is running so fast [and] the problems are so big, I think that two terms is the right [number] that we have to fix in our constitution. That doesn’t mean that I want to stay for two terms, but I think that we must of course fix it definitely… without the [possibility] to change (the constitution). I think that, not for me but for FINA, two terms is enough.”

“Julio Maglione is about 30 years inside of FINA in the top level–before as Treasurer, now as President–and I think it is time to change and give much more leadership–serious leadership–to the athletes, just to be sure that we can improve, we can avoid, any possible scandal, because we are very near to the scandal.”

Scandal and FINA are two words that find themselves in the same sentences far too often, and Barelli hopes to change that. Recently, FINA First Vice President Husain Al-Musallam, also a high-ranking official on the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), was seemingly identified as “co-conspirator #3” in an indictment by the United States Department of Justice investigation into corruption in FIFA, the world governing body of soccer. Al-Musallam is also from Kuwait, a country that is currently suspended by the IOC.

One way in which Barelli would like to cleanse FINA of scandal is by changing the constitution so that members of suspended Olympic Committees cannot run for seats on the FINA Bureau. This is also a step towards improved transparency, Barelli claims.

“[Al-Musallam is] from Kuwait, and Kuwait is suspended, a suspended member of FINA, because the Olympic Committee of Kuwait is suspended by [the] IOC. So how is possible he can be candidate in the next election of FINA? So what’s happened, so this is something that is not clear, it means that something inside of the body, they have no [way] to check the right way to interpret the constitution, don’t (work or want??) read it the right way, because this is not possible.”

