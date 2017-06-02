CCSA Swimmer of 2016 Fanny Teijonsalo Transferring To Arizona State

Florida Gulf Coast star and Finnish World Champs team member Fanny Teijonsalo will be transferring to the Arizona State Sun Devils. She announced the news on her Instagram page this week.

Swimming into being a sun devil like 🏊🏼‍♀️ can't wait to join such a great team and coaching staff that made me fall in love with a new school and state!! 🌞😈 A post shared by Fanny Teijonsalo (@fannyteijo) on Jun 1, 2017 at 5:10am PDT

Teijonsalo was the 2016 CCSA Most Outstanding Female Swimmer and Most Outstanding Female Freshman Performer after going a perfect 3-for-3 in individual events at the conference championship. As a sophomore in 2017, she defended her 100 free title while leading a 1-2-3-4 sweep for FGCU, plus finished second in the 50 free and third in the 100 fly.

Mid-season, she represented Finland at the 2016 Short Course World Championships in Windsor, Canada. She’s previously represented Finland at long course Worlds in 2015 and European Championships in 2015 and 2016.

Teijonsalo’s Top Times

50 SCY free – 22.50

100 SCY free – 48.72

100 SCY fly – 52.47

200 SCY IM – 1:58.29

100 SCY back – 54.22

She’s also a pretty accomplished meters swimmer:

50 free: 25.77 LCM / 25.03 SCM

100 free: 56.00 LCM

100 fly: 1:00.49 LCM / 59.40 SCM

200 IM: 2:17.76 LCM / 2:14.61 SCM

Teijonsalo should have two years of collegiate eligibility yet, and can likely join Arizona State right away in the fall if she’s released by the Gulf Coast program, as Arizona State is an outside-the-conference transfer destination.

She’ll join an ASU team that has swelled in talent under new head coach Bob Bowman‘s recruiting effort. Next fall’s incoming class already includes Indiana high school state champ Emma Nordin, Tennessee champ Erica Laning and California section champ Nora Deleske.

Teijonsalo will join fellow Finnish talent Silja Kansakoski, who was Arizona State’s best swimmer this past year as a freshman. Kansakoski won a Pac-12 title in the 100 breast and scored in two events at NCAAs.