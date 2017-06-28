Prospective WUGs/Junior Worlds Rosters After Day 1 Of US Nationals

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Note: these rosters are still very much in flux. As swimmers make the World Championship teams in other events, they’ll be bumped from the World University Games Team. If WUGs swimmers make the Junior Worlds team later in the week (or vice versa), they’ll have to enter one or the other, as the dates conflict. There’s no specific word in USA Swimming’s selection procedures as to which meet takes priority, so it’s hard to predict whether the decision will come down to individual swimmers or whether one meet will supplant the other. On top of all that, many swimmers decline invitations to compete at these meets, particularly Junior Worlds swimmers, who may have commitments to school or other activities.

With all that said, consider this a tentative early look at the top qualifiers for the secondary international meets. It’s also certainly possible we overlooked someone with World University Games eligibility, as we don’t have perfect information on who is enrolled in some sort of collegiate academic program (whether in-person or online) and who isn’t. If you think we missed someone, please respectfully let us know in the comment section and we’ll do our best to confirm the information.

The current World Championships team after day 1 of Nationals is here.

Key points:

Swimmers who make Worlds individually can’t do WUGs. They can still do Junior Worlds.

Swimmers who make Worlds as relay-only swimmers can still do WUGs individually.

WUGs are for swimmers enrolled in college as of Spring 2017 or Fall 2017

Junior Worlds are for girls born in 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2003 and boys born in 1999, 2000, 2001 and 2002.

World University Games rosters are smaller: 20 men and 20 women, as opposed to 26 each for Worlds and Junior Worlds. As such, only the top 3 make it in each relay event. The rest of the relay spots (and the non-Olympic events) are filled by swimmers already on the team.

Tentative Rosters

Women:

WUGs Junior Worlds 1 2 3 1 2 3 4 200 fly Sarah Gibson Ella Eastin Madison Homovich Ashlyn Fiorilli 100 free Lia Neal Kelsi Worrell Olivia Smoliga Lucie Nordmann Grace Ariola Julia Cook Amalie Fackenthal 800 free Hannah Moore Cierra Runge Erica Sullivan Chase Travis

Men: