2017 U.S. World Trials: Day 1 Roster Update

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

With the first day of the 2017 USA Nationals/World Championships Trials meet in the books, we can take an initial look at how the men’s and women’s rosters for next month’s World Championships are beginning to look. You can get a full refresher on the selection process here, and we’ll try to talk you through the process as we show you the roster.

Through the first day, we have six men and six women guaranteed roster spots, with another three women and four men whose spots are tentative until there are enough “double” to make sure no more than 26 swimmers qualify for each gender.

Women’s Roster

Priority 1 (guaranteed roster spots)

Hali Flickinger — 200 fly

Mallory Comerford — 100 free, 4×100 free relay

Simone Manuel — 100 free, 4×100 free relay

Lia Neal — 4×100 free relay

Kelsi Worrell — 4×100 free relay

Katie Ledecky — 800 free, 4×100 free relay

Priority 2 (tentative roster spots, 2nd place finishers in Olympic events)

Dakota Luther — 200 fly

Leah Smith — 800 free

Priority 4 (tentative roster spots, 5th place finisher in 100 or 200 free)

Olivia Smoligia

Men’s Roster

Priority 1 (guaranteed roster spots)

Jack Conger — 200 fly

Nathan Adrian — 100 free, 4×100 free relay

Caeleb Dressel— 100 free, 4×100 free relay

Townley Haas — 4×100 free relay

Zach Apple — 4×100 free relay

True Sweetser — 1500 free

Priority 2 (tentative roster spots, 2nd place finishers in Olympic events)

Pace Clark— 200 fly

Robert Finke — 1500 free

Priority 5 (tentative roster spots, 5th place finisher in 100 or 200 free)

Michael Chadwick — 4×100 free relay

Priority 6 (tentative roster spots, 6th place finisher in 100 or 200 free)

Blake Pieroni — 4×100 free relay