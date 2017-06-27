Mallory Comerford Smashes U.S. Open Record with 52.81 to Win 100 Free

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Louisville’s Mallory Comerford popped a blistering 52.81 to set a new U.S. Open Record and National Championships Meet Record. In doing so, she out-touched reigning Olympic champion Simone Manuel, who was also under the former U.S. Open Record in 53.05 for 2nd place.

Comerford took down the former U.S. Open Record of 53.12 set by current world leader Sarah Sjostrom at the 2016 Arena Pro Swim Series in Austin. The former Nationals Meet Record stood at a 53.26 done by Comerford in prelims. Before today, it was a 53.28 set by Abbey Weitzeil at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials.

Comerford’s swim was also just .11 shy of the American Record, which was set by Manuel at the Rio Olympics. This is the first time the Americans will ever send 2 women to a major international meet who have lifetime bests below 53 seconds. Comerford is just the 2nd American ever to break the 53 barrier.

Splits Comparison: Women’s 100 Free

Swimmer 1st 50 Split 2nd 50 Split Final Time Mallory Comerford (2017 Nationals finals) 25.54 27.27 52.81 Mallory Comerford (2017 Nationals prelims) 25.67 27.59 53.26 Sarah Sjostrom (2016 Austin PSS) 25.83 27.29 53.12

