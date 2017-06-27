David Marsh to Take Head Coaching Role at UC San Diego

A credible source tells SwimSwam that David Marsh, the former head coach of SwimMAC Carolina, will be taking over the head coaching position at the University of California San Diego. Marsh will make the move to San Diego after serving for several years as both the head coach and CEO of SwimMAC as well as the head coach of Queens University. Marsh’s collegiate coaching experience also includes a stint at Auburn as the head coach, where he won 7 men’s NCAA team titles and 5 women’s NCAA team titles between 1990 and 2007.

Marsh officially parted ways with SwimMAC back in May, but continued to coach the Team Elite program out of Queens. He’s had plenty of success with the pro team, which led to him serving as the women’s head coach for Team USA at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

When he arrives in California, Marsh will be closer to his daughter Maddie, who attends college in California. Marsh joins a UCSD program that stands as the Pacific Collegiate Swim and Dive Conference champions for both the men and women. In 2017, the women finished 16th at the Division 2 NCAA Championships, while the men finished 19th.