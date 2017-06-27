2017 US World Champ Trials Pick’em Presented by TYR: Night 1 Update

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

View the complete current standings and your entries here

Contest rules

The day 1 pick’em contest winners (and therefore overall leaders) were Fmd1525 and AvidSwimFan; both finished with 72 points. Congrats to them. There is a group of 3 with 68 points tied for 3rd. The day 1 top 10:

Entry Points
1 Fmd1525 72
1 AvidSwimFan 72
3 AAATexasfan 68
3 Jgswain88 68
3 mgl10306 68
6 Swimdork83 67
6 Aaron DeFreitas 67
7 deehooah 66
9 Presidential 65
9 JShoetay 65

There were some surprises on the first night of world championship trials. Probably the biggest was Dakota Luther in the 200 fly. Nobody picked her 2nd, and only 2 people picked here anywhere in the top 4. Other results no one got right: Mallory Comerford‘s 1st in the 100 free, Sarah Gibson‘s 3rd in the 200 fly, Townley Haas‘s 3rd in the 100 free, and Zachary Apple’s 4th in the 100 free. Only 2% had Simone Manuel 2nd in the 100 free (97% picked her 1st).

There were a few events that went well for the field of predictors. 100% picked Katie Ledecky‘s win in the 800 free and 99% got Leah Smith‘s 800 free runner up. 85% of entries picked Hali Flickinger 1st in the 200 fly. Here’s how often each finisher was picked correctly:

Name % That Picked Correctly Event and Place
Ledecky, Katie 100% Women’s 800 Free – 1st
Smith, Leah 99% Women’s 800 Free – 2nd
Flickinger, Hali 85% Women’s 200 Fly – 1st
Adrian, Nathan 65% Men’s 100 Free – 1st
Dressel, Caeleb 62% Men’s 100 Free – 2nd
Sweetser, True 57% Men’s 1500 Free – 1st
Ransford, PJ 42% Men’s 1500 Free – 3rd
Conger, Jack 41% Men’s 200 Fly – 1st
Finke, Robert 39% Men’s 1500 Free – 2nd
Bentz, Gunnar 29% Men’s 200 Fly – 4th
Moore, Hannah 29% Women’s 800 Free – 3rd
Neal, Lia 27% Women’s 100 Free – 3rd
Eastin, Ella 25% Women’s 200 Fly – 4th
Runge, Cierra 23% Women’s 800 Free – 4th
Abruzzo, Andrew 21% Men’s 1500 Free – 4th
Chadwick, Michael 18% Men’s 100 Free – 5th
Pieroni, Blake 17% Men’s 100 Free – 6th
Kalisz, Chase 17% Men’s 200 Fly – 3rd
Ledecky, Katie 13% Women’s 100 Free – 6th
Worrell, Kelsi 9% Women’s 100 Free – 4th
Smoliga, Olivia 9% Women’s 100 Free – 5th
Clark, Pace 3% Men’s 200 Fly – 2nd
Manuel, Simone 2% Women’s 100 Free – 2nd
Comerford, Mallory 0% Women’s 100 Free – 1st
Gibson, Sarah 0% Women’s 200 Fly – 3rd
Luther, Dakota 0% Women’s 200 Fly – 2nd
Haas, Townley 0% Men’s 100 Free – 3rd
Apple, Zachary 0% Men’s 100 Free – 4th

1 Comment on "2017 US World Champ Trials Pick’em Presented by TYR: Night 1 Update"

marklewis

I picked 4 out of 6 winners.

On the other 2, I correctly picked the top 2, but got the order reversed (I chose Manuel instead of Comerford, and Finke instead of Sweetser).

Darn.

