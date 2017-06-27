2017 US World Champ Trials Pick’em Presented by TYR: Night 1 Update

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Meet Info
- Prelims timelines
- Broadcast schedule
- Event-by-event previews
- Psych Sheets
- Omega Results
- Live Stream (U.S. viewers)
- Live Stream (International viewers)
View the complete current standings and your entries here
Contest rules
The day 1 pick’em contest winners (and therefore overall leaders) were Fmd1525 and AvidSwimFan; both finished with 72 points. Congrats to them. There is a group of 3 with 68 points tied for 3rd. The day 1 top 10:
|Entry
|Points
|1
|Fmd1525
|72
|1
|AvidSwimFan
|72
|3
|AAATexasfan
|68
|3
|Jgswain88
|68
|3
|mgl10306
|68
|6
|Swimdork83
|67
|6
|Aaron DeFreitas
|67
|7
|deehooah
|66
|9
|Presidential
|65
|9
|JShoetay
|65
There were some surprises on the first night of world championship trials. Probably the biggest was Dakota Luther in the 200 fly. Nobody picked her 2nd, and only 2 people picked here anywhere in the top 4. Other results no one got right: Mallory Comerford‘s 1st in the 100 free, Sarah Gibson‘s 3rd in the 200 fly, Townley Haas‘s 3rd in the 100 free, and Zachary Apple’s 4th in the 100 free. Only 2% had Simone Manuel 2nd in the 100 free (97% picked her 1st).
There were a few events that went well for the field of predictors. 100% picked Katie Ledecky‘s win in the 800 free and 99% got Leah Smith‘s 800 free runner up. 85% of entries picked Hali Flickinger 1st in the 200 fly. Here’s how often each finisher was picked correctly:
|Name
|% That Picked Correctly
|Event and Place
|Ledecky, Katie
|100%
|Women’s 800 Free – 1st
|Smith, Leah
|99%
|Women’s 800 Free – 2nd
|Flickinger, Hali
|85%
|Women’s 200 Fly – 1st
|Adrian, Nathan
|65%
|Men’s 100 Free – 1st
|Dressel, Caeleb
|62%
|Men’s 100 Free – 2nd
|Sweetser, True
|57%
|Men’s 1500 Free – 1st
|Ransford, PJ
|42%
|Men’s 1500 Free – 3rd
|Conger, Jack
|41%
|Men’s 200 Fly – 1st
|Finke, Robert
|39%
|Men’s 1500 Free – 2nd
|Bentz, Gunnar
|29%
|Men’s 200 Fly – 4th
|Moore, Hannah
|29%
|Women’s 800 Free – 3rd
|Neal, Lia
|27%
|Women’s 100 Free – 3rd
|Eastin, Ella
|25%
|Women’s 200 Fly – 4th
|Runge, Cierra
|23%
|Women’s 800 Free – 4th
|Abruzzo, Andrew
|21%
|Men’s 1500 Free – 4th
|Chadwick, Michael
|18%
|Men’s 100 Free – 5th
|Pieroni, Blake
|17%
|Men’s 100 Free – 6th
|Kalisz, Chase
|17%
|Men’s 200 Fly – 3rd
|Ledecky, Katie
|13%
|Women’s 100 Free – 6th
|Worrell, Kelsi
|9%
|Women’s 100 Free – 4th
|Smoliga, Olivia
|9%
|Women’s 100 Free – 5th
|Clark, Pace
|3%
|Men’s 200 Fly – 2nd
|Manuel, Simone
|2%
|Women’s 100 Free – 2nd
|Comerford, Mallory
|0%
|Women’s 100 Free – 1st
|Gibson, Sarah
|0%
|Women’s 200 Fly – 3rd
|Luther, Dakota
|0%
|Women’s 200 Fly – 2nd
|Haas, Townley
|0%
|Men’s 100 Free – 3rd
|Apple, Zachary
|0%
|Men’s 100 Free – 4th
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "2017 US World Champ Trials Pick’em Presented by TYR: Night 1 Update"
I picked 4 out of 6 winners.
On the other 2, I correctly picked the top 2, but got the order reversed (I chose Manuel instead of Comerford, and Finke instead of Sweetser).
Darn.