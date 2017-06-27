2017 US World Champ Trials Pick’em Presented by TYR: Night 1 Update

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Contest rules

The day 1 pick’em contest winners (and therefore overall leaders) were Fmd1525 and AvidSwimFan; both finished with 72 points. Congrats to them. There is a group of 3 with 68 points tied for 3rd. The day 1 top 10:

Entry Points 1 Fmd1525 72 1 AvidSwimFan 72 3 AAATexasfan 68 3 Jgswain88 68 3 mgl10306 68 6 Swimdork83 67 6 Aaron DeFreitas 67 7 deehooah 66 9 Presidential 65 9 JShoetay 65

There were some surprises on the first night of world championship trials. Probably the biggest was Dakota Luther in the 200 fly. Nobody picked her 2nd, and only 2 people picked here anywhere in the top 4. Other results no one got right: Mallory Comerford‘s 1st in the 100 free, Sarah Gibson‘s 3rd in the 200 fly, Townley Haas‘s 3rd in the 100 free, and Zachary Apple’s 4th in the 100 free. Only 2% had Simone Manuel 2nd in the 100 free (97% picked her 1st).

There were a few events that went well for the field of predictors. 100% picked Katie Ledecky‘s win in the 800 free and 99% got Leah Smith‘s 800 free runner up. 85% of entries picked Hali Flickinger 1st in the 200 fly. Here’s how often each finisher was picked correctly: