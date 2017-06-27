Ledecky, Kalisz Take Over PSS Points Lead After Nationals Day 1

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

As the United States selects its national teams for three major international meets this week, the parallel storyline being concluded at the 2017 U.S. National Championships is the final leg of the 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series. With Nationals counting as not only the last stop of the PSS, but also awarding double points, the $10,000 PSS Champion bonuses will come down to this week’s results.

After one day of action, Katie Ledecky and Chase Kalisz have officially taken over the women’s and men’s point leads, respectively. That comes after an 800 free title for Ledecky and a bronze in the 200 fly for Kalisz.

Ledecky takes her first official lead on the series. She had trailed Melanie Margalis by one point, but a 10-point win vaults her to the lead. Meanwhile 200 fly champ Hali Flickinger also jumped past Margalis, who didn’t compete today. Margalis does have a shot to retake the lead tomorrow, though, with medal chances in both the 200 free and 200 breast, though that’s a brutal double. Flickinger swims the 200 free and 200 back tomorrow, though she may scratch one or the other as well. Ledecky has the 200 free, where she’s the heavy favorite.

On the men’s side, Kalisz breaks a tie between himself and Josh Prenot that has persisted since early May. Kalisz caught Prenot to tie for the points lead in Atlanta, and the two put up identical 5-point showings in Santa Clara. Kalisz’s 200 fly was likely a personal disappointment, as he missed the World Champs team by just two tenths of a second, but the third-place finish still puts him into the lead by two points.

Nathan Adrian jumps to third place with a win in the 100 free. He passes Japan’s Daiya Seto, the early series leader, for that spot.

Here’s a look at the top scorers from day 1, along with a rundown of the points and money system:

US Nationals Points

Women:

Rank Athlete Nationals Points Nationals Money
1 Hali Flickinger 10 $500
1 Katie Ledecky 10 $500
1 Mallory Comerford 10 $500
4 Dakota Luther 6 $300
4 Leah Smith 6 $300
4 Simone Manuel 6 $300
7 Hannah Moore 2 $100
7 Lia Neal 2 $100
7 Sarah Gibson 2 $100

Men:

Rank Athlete Nationals Points Nationals Money
1 Jack Conger 10 $500
1 Nathan Adrian 10 $500
1 True Sweetser 10 $500
4 Caeleb Dressel 6 $300
4 Pace Clark 6 $300
4 Robert Finke 6 $300
7 Chase Kalisz 2 $100
7 PJ Ransford 2 $100
7 Townley Haas 2 $100

POINTS & PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM

Each swimmer earns points and prize money for 1st, 2nd or 3rd place finishes in individual Olympic distance events at every stop of the tour. Relays and non-Olympic events (50 fly, 50 back, 50 breast, women’s 1500 free, men’s 800 free, etc) do not count for points or money.

  • 1st: $500 and 5 points
  • 2nd: $300 and 3 points
  • 3rd: $100 and 1 point

At Summer Nationals, those point totals will be doubled to 10, 6 and 2.

  1. 1st: $500 and 10 points
  2. 2nd: $300 and 6 points
  3. 3rd: $100 and 2 points

The overall point winners from the entire series for both men and women will earn $10,000 apiece, as well as a 1-year lease of a BMW car. Athletes of any nationality can earn the cash bonus, but only U.S. citizens can win the BMW. If a foreign athlete or an athlete maintaining their amateurism status wins the tour, the car will be passed on to the next eligible finisher, but if a swimmer maintaining their amateurism status wins the series, the $10,000 bonus will not be passed on to the next finisher.

*Though not addressed in the series rules, a tie appears to net each swimmer the points of the position for which they tied. For example, a tie for first gives both swimmers 5 points, instead of adding up the first and second place points (5+3=8) and splitting them between the two (for 4 apiece). This appears to be reflected in the point standings tallied by USA Swimming on its website.

**PSS rules don’t specify any changes to prize money for US Nationals, so we are compiling our numbers using the traditional $500/$300/$100 system.

Updated PSS Points/Money

Note: These lists compile money earned, though not necessarily money accepted. Swimmers maintaining their amateurism status for high school or NCAA competition are limited in how much prize money they can accept.

Women:

Rank Athlete Points Money
1 Katie Ledecky 48 $4,300
2 Hali Flickinger 39 $3,400
2 Melanie Margalis 39 $3,900
4 Simone Manuel 34 $3,100
5 Kelsi Worrell 30 $3,000
6 Madisyn Cox 22 $2,200
6 Mary-Sophie Harvey 22 $2,200
8 Mallory Comerford 19 $1,400
9 Katie Meili 18 $1,800
10 Ashley Twichell 16 $1,600
11 Ali DeLoof 15 $1,500
11 Hilary Caldwell 15 $1,500
11 Leah Smith 15 $1,200
14 Lia Neal 10 $900
15 Breeja Larson 9 $900
15 Eva Merrell 9 $900
15 Lauren Case 9 $900
15 Zhu Menghui 9 $900
19 Cierra Runge 8 $800
19 Kayla Sanchez 8 $800
19 Lilly King 8 $800
19 Michelle Williams 8 $800
19 Molly Hannis 8 $800
24 Federica Pellegrini 7 $700
24 Madison Kennedy 7 $700
24 Sarah Gibson 7 $600
24 Siobhan Haughey 7 $700
28 Amanda Weir 6 $600
28 Brooke Forde 6 $600
28 Dakota Luther 6 $300
28 Erin Voss 6 $600
28 Hannah Miley 6 $600
28 Hellen Moffitt 6 $600
28 Joanna Evans 6 $600
28 Katie Drabot 6 $600
28 Katie McLaughlin 6 $600
28 Kylie Masse 6 $600
28 Regan Smith 6 $600
39 Chloe Tutton 5 $500
39 Hannah Moore 5 $400
39 Lucie Nordmann 5 $500
39 Macarena Ceballos 5 $500
39 Rebecca Smith 5 $500
44 Cassidy Bayer 4 $400
44 Erica Seltenreich-Hodgson 4 $400
44 Hannah Saiz 4 $400
44 Kendyl Stewart 4 $400
48 Abbie Wood 3 $300
48 Danielle Hanus 3 $300
48 Delfina Pignatiello 3 $300
48 Elizabeth Beisel 3 $300
48 Emily Escobedo 3 $300
48 Grace Ariola 3 $300
48 Jazmin Carlin 3 $300
48 Jessica Fullalove 3 $300
48 Ky-lee Perry 3 $300
48 Liu Yaxin 3 $300
48 Louise Hansson 3 $300
48 Mackenzie Padington 3 $300
48 Mie Nielsen 3 $300
48 Miranda Tucker 3 $300
48 Monika Gonzalez-Hermosilla 3 $300
48 Riley Scott 3 $300
48 Sandrine Mainville 3 $300
48 Sarah Darcel 3 $300
48 Vien Nguyen 3 $300
67 Claire Adams 2 $200
67 Sydney Pickrem 2 $200
69 Abbey Weitzeil 1 $100
69 Alexia Zevnik 1 $100
69 Allie Szekely 1 $100
69 Andee Cottrell 1 $100
69 Bethany Galat 1 $100
69 Caroline Baldwin 1 $100
69 Dominique Bouchard 1 $100
69 Emma Barksdale 1 $100
69 Emma Nordin 1 $100
69 G Ryan 1 $100
69 Hrafnhildur Luthersdottir 1 $100
69 Imogen Clark 1 $100
69 Kierra Smith 1 $100
69 Kristel Kobrich 1 $100
69 Leah Stevens 1 $100
69 Mackenzie Glover 1 $100
69 Marina Garcia 1 $100
69 Melissa Postoll 1 $100
69 Melissa Rodriguez 1 $100
69 Natalie Labonge 1 $100
69 Olivia Anderson 1 $100
69 Olivia Smoliga 1 $100
69 Remedy Rule 1 $100
69 Sierra Schmidt 1 $100
69 Taylor Pike 1 $100
69 Ye Shiwen 1 $100

Men:

Rank Athlete Points Money
1 Chase Kalisz 45 $4,400
2 Josh Prenot 43 $4,300
3 Nathan Adrian 34 $2,900
4 Daiya Seto 32 $3,200
5 Jacob Pebley 29 $2,900
6 Jay Litherland 24 $2,400
7 Michael Andrew 20 $2,000
8 Jack Conger 19 $1,400
8 Nicolas Fink 19 $1,900
10 Ryan Murphy 18 $1,800
11 Marcelo Acosta 17 $1,700
12 Park Tae Hwan 15 $1,500
13 Tom Shields 14 $1,400
14 Anton Ipsen 13 $1,300
14 Joao de Lucca 13 $1,300
14 Matt Grevers 13 $1,300
17 Caeleb Dressel 12 $900
18 Andrew Wilson 11 $1,100
18 Kevin Cordes 11 $1,100
20 Li Zhuhao 10 $1,000
20 Marcos Lavado 10 $1,000
20 Shinri Shioura 10 $1,000
20 True Sweetser 10 $500
20 Xu Jiayu 10 $1,000
25 James Guy 9 $900
25 Pace Clark 9 $600
27 Ryosuke Irie 8 $800
27 Vladimir Morozov 8 $800
29 Cody Miller 7 $700
29 Felix Auboeck 7 $700
31 Duncan Scott 6 $600
31 Naito Ehara 6 $600
31 Robert Finke 6 $300
34 Adam Peaty 5 $500
34 Andrew Abruzzo 5 $500
34 Ari-Pekka Liukkonen 5 $500
34 Blake Pieroni 5 $500
34 Clark Smith 5 $500
34 Dylan Carter 5 $500
34 Zane Grothe 5 $500
41 Arkady Vyatchanin 4 $400
41 Michael Chadwick 4 $400
41 Sean Grieshop 4 $400
41 Sean Lehane 4 $400
41 Taylor Abbott 4 $400
41 Yuri Kisil 4 $400
47 Abrahm Devine 3 $300
47 Ali Khalafalla 3 $300
47 Fuyu Yoshida 3 $300
47 Grigory Tarasevich 3 $300
47 Joseph Schooling 3 $300
47 Long Gutierrez 3 $300
47 Ryan Held 3 $300
47 Shogo Takeda 3 $300
47 Tim Phillips 3 $300
47 Tom Derbyshire 3 $300
57 Adam Linker 2 $200
57 Cristian Quintero 2 $200
57 Hennessey Stuart 2 $200
57 Max Litchfield 2 $200
57 PJ Ransford 2 $100
57 Stephen Milne 2 $200
57 Townley Haas 2 $100
64 Bradlee Ashby 1 $100
64 Bruno Fratus 1 $100
64 Carlos Claverie 1 $100
64 Conor Dwyer 1 $100
64 Daniel Hunter 1 $100
64 Grant Sanders 1 $100
64 Jack LeVant 1 $100
64 Jonathan Gomez 1 $100
64 Josh Schneider 1 $100
64 Kieran Smith 1 $100
64 Marc Hinawi 1 $100
64 Marius Kusch 1 $100
64 Michael Jensen 1 $100
64 Michael Weiss 1 $100
64 Nicolo Martinenghi 1 $100
64 Patrick Callan 1 $100
64 Richard Funk 1 $100
64 Santiago Grassi 1 $100
64 Singo Nakaya 1 $100
64 Tristan Cote 1 $100
64 Tsubasa Amai 1 $100
64 Will Licon 1 $100

