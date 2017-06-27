Ledecky, Kalisz Take Over PSS Points Lead After Nationals Day 1

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

As the United States selects its national teams for three major international meets this week, the parallel storyline being concluded at the 2017 U.S. National Championships is the final leg of the 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series. With Nationals counting as not only the last stop of the PSS, but also awarding double points, the $10,000 PSS Champion bonuses will come down to this week’s results.

After one day of action, Katie Ledecky and Chase Kalisz have officially taken over the women’s and men’s point leads, respectively. That comes after an 800 free title for Ledecky and a bronze in the 200 fly for Kalisz.

Ledecky takes her first official lead on the series. She had trailed Melanie Margalis by one point, but a 10-point win vaults her to the lead. Meanwhile 200 fly champ Hali Flickinger also jumped past Margalis, who didn’t compete today. Margalis does have a shot to retake the lead tomorrow, though, with medal chances in both the 200 free and 200 breast, though that’s a brutal double. Flickinger swims the 200 free and 200 back tomorrow, though she may scratch one or the other as well. Ledecky has the 200 free, where she’s the heavy favorite.

On the men’s side, Kalisz breaks a tie between himself and Josh Prenot that has persisted since early May. Kalisz caught Prenot to tie for the points lead in Atlanta, and the two put up identical 5-point showings in Santa Clara. Kalisz’s 200 fly was likely a personal disappointment, as he missed the World Champs team by just two tenths of a second, but the third-place finish still puts him into the lead by two points.

Nathan Adrian jumps to third place with a win in the 100 free. He passes Japan’s Daiya Seto, the early series leader, for that spot.

Here’s a look at the top scorers from day 1, along with a rundown of the points and money system:

Women:

Rank Athlete Nationals Points Nationals Money 1 Hali Flickinger 10 $500 1 Katie Ledecky 10 $500 1 Mallory Comerford 10 $500 4 Dakota Luther 6 $300 4 Leah Smith 6 $300 4 Simone Manuel 6 $300 7 Hannah Moore 2 $100 7 Lia Neal 2 $100 7 Sarah Gibson 2 $100

Men:

Rank Athlete Nationals Points Nationals Money 1 Jack Conger 10 $500 1 Nathan Adrian 10 $500 1 True Sweetser 10 $500 4 Caeleb Dressel 6 $300 4 Pace Clark 6 $300 4 Robert Finke 6 $300 7 Chase Kalisz 2 $100 7 PJ Ransford 2 $100 7 Townley Haas 2 $100

POINTS & PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM

Each swimmer earns points and prize money for 1st, 2nd or 3rd place finishes in individual Olympic distance events at every stop of the tour. Relays and non-Olympic events (50 fly, 50 back, 50 breast, women’s 1500 free, men’s 800 free, etc) do not count for points or money.

1st: $500 and 5 points

2nd: $300 and 3 points

3rd: $100 and 1 point

At Summer Nationals, those point totals will be doubled to 10, 6 and 2.

1st: $500 and 10 points 2nd: $300 and 6 points 3rd: $100 and 2 points

The overall point winners from the entire series for both men and women will earn $10,000 apiece, as well as a 1-year lease of a BMW car. Athletes of any nationality can earn the cash bonus, but only U.S. citizens can win the BMW. If a foreign athlete or an athlete maintaining their amateurism status wins the tour, the car will be passed on to the next eligible finisher, but if a swimmer maintaining their amateurism status wins the series, the $10,000 bonus will not be passed on to the next finisher.

*Though not addressed in the series rules, a tie appears to net each swimmer the points of the position for which they tied. For example, a tie for first gives both swimmers 5 points, instead of adding up the first and second place points (5+3=8) and splitting them between the two (for 4 apiece). This appears to be reflected in the point standings tallied by USA Swimming on its website.

**PSS rules don’t specify any changes to prize money for US Nationals, so we are compiling our numbers using the traditional $500/$300/$100 system.

Updated PSS Points/Money

Note: These lists compile money earned, though not necessarily money accepted. Swimmers maintaining their amateurism status for high school or NCAA competition are limited in how much prize money they can accept.

Women:

Rank Athlete Points Money 1 Katie Ledecky 48 $4,300 2 Hali Flickinger 39 $3,400 2 Melanie Margalis 39 $3,900 4 Simone Manuel 34 $3,100 5 Kelsi Worrell 30 $3,000 6 Madisyn Cox 22 $2,200 6 Mary-Sophie Harvey 22 $2,200 8 Mallory Comerford 19 $1,400 9 Katie Meili 18 $1,800 10 Ashley Twichell 16 $1,600 11 Ali DeLoof 15 $1,500 11 Hilary Caldwell 15 $1,500 11 Leah Smith 15 $1,200 14 Lia Neal 10 $900 15 Breeja Larson 9 $900 15 Eva Merrell 9 $900 15 Lauren Case 9 $900 15 Zhu Menghui 9 $900 19 Cierra Runge 8 $800 19 Kayla Sanchez 8 $800 19 Lilly King 8 $800 19 Michelle Williams 8 $800 19 Molly Hannis 8 $800 24 Federica Pellegrini 7 $700 24 Madison Kennedy 7 $700 24 Sarah Gibson 7 $600 24 Siobhan Haughey 7 $700 28 Amanda Weir 6 $600 28 Brooke Forde 6 $600 28 Dakota Luther 6 $300 28 Erin Voss 6 $600 28 Hannah Miley 6 $600 28 Hellen Moffitt 6 $600 28 Joanna Evans 6 $600 28 Katie Drabot 6 $600 28 Katie McLaughlin 6 $600 28 Kylie Masse 6 $600 28 Regan Smith 6 $600 39 Chloe Tutton 5 $500 39 Hannah Moore 5 $400 39 Lucie Nordmann 5 $500 39 Macarena Ceballos 5 $500 39 Rebecca Smith 5 $500 44 Cassidy Bayer 4 $400 44 Erica Seltenreich-Hodgson 4 $400 44 Hannah Saiz 4 $400 44 Kendyl Stewart 4 $400 48 Abbie Wood 3 $300 48 Danielle Hanus 3 $300 48 Delfina Pignatiello 3 $300 48 Elizabeth Beisel 3 $300 48 Emily Escobedo 3 $300 48 Grace Ariola 3 $300 48 Jazmin Carlin 3 $300 48 Jessica Fullalove 3 $300 48 Ky-lee Perry 3 $300 48 Liu Yaxin 3 $300 48 Louise Hansson 3 $300 48 Mackenzie Padington 3 $300 48 Mie Nielsen 3 $300 48 Miranda Tucker 3 $300 48 Monika Gonzalez-Hermosilla 3 $300 48 Riley Scott 3 $300 48 Sandrine Mainville 3 $300 48 Sarah Darcel 3 $300 48 Vien Nguyen 3 $300 67 Claire Adams 2 $200 67 Sydney Pickrem 2 $200 69 Abbey Weitzeil 1 $100 69 Alexia Zevnik 1 $100 69 Allie Szekely 1 $100 69 Andee Cottrell 1 $100 69 Bethany Galat 1 $100 69 Caroline Baldwin 1 $100 69 Dominique Bouchard 1 $100 69 Emma Barksdale 1 $100 69 Emma Nordin 1 $100 69 G Ryan 1 $100 69 Hrafnhildur Luthersdottir 1 $100 69 Imogen Clark 1 $100 69 Kierra Smith 1 $100 69 Kristel Kobrich 1 $100 69 Leah Stevens 1 $100 69 Mackenzie Glover 1 $100 69 Marina Garcia 1 $100 69 Melissa Postoll 1 $100 69 Melissa Rodriguez 1 $100 69 Natalie Labonge 1 $100 69 Olivia Anderson 1 $100 69 Olivia Smoliga 1 $100 69 Remedy Rule 1 $100 69 Sierra Schmidt 1 $100 69 Taylor Pike 1 $100 69 Ye Shiwen 1 $100

Men: