Ledecky, Kalisz Take Over PSS Points Lead After Nationals Day 1

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 27th-Saturday, July 1st
- 50-Meter Course
- Indianapolis, Indiana
As the United States selects its national teams for three major international meets this week, the parallel storyline being concluded at the 2017 U.S. National Championships is the final leg of the 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series. With Nationals counting as not only the last stop of the PSS, but also awarding double points, the $10,000 PSS Champion bonuses will come down to this week’s results.
After one day of action, Katie Ledecky and Chase Kalisz have officially taken over the women’s and men’s point leads, respectively. That comes after an 800 free title for Ledecky and a bronze in the 200 fly for Kalisz.
Ledecky takes her first official lead on the series. She had trailed Melanie Margalis by one point, but a 10-point win vaults her to the lead. Meanwhile 200 fly champ Hali Flickinger also jumped past Margalis, who didn’t compete today. Margalis does have a shot to retake the lead tomorrow, though, with medal chances in both the 200 free and 200 breast, though that’s a brutal double. Flickinger swims the 200 free and 200 back tomorrow, though she may scratch one or the other as well. Ledecky has the 200 free, where she’s the heavy favorite.
On the men’s side, Kalisz breaks a tie between himself and Josh Prenot that has persisted since early May. Kalisz caught Prenot to tie for the points lead in Atlanta, and the two put up identical 5-point showings in Santa Clara. Kalisz’s 200 fly was likely a personal disappointment, as he missed the World Champs team by just two tenths of a second, but the third-place finish still puts him into the lead by two points.
Nathan Adrian jumps to third place with a win in the 100 free. He passes Japan’s Daiya Seto, the early series leader, for that spot.
Here’s a look at the top scorers from day 1, along with a rundown of the points and money system:
US Nationals Points
Women:
|Rank
|Athlete
|Nationals Points
|Nationals Money
|1
|Hali Flickinger
|10
|$500
|1
|Katie Ledecky
|10
|$500
|1
|Mallory Comerford
|10
|$500
|4
|Dakota Luther
|6
|$300
|4
|Leah Smith
|6
|$300
|4
|Simone Manuel
|6
|$300
|7
|Hannah Moore
|2
|$100
|7
|Lia Neal
|2
|$100
|7
|Sarah Gibson
|2
|$100
Men:
|Rank
|Athlete
|Nationals Points
|Nationals Money
|1
|Jack Conger
|10
|$500
|1
|Nathan Adrian
|10
|$500
|1
|True Sweetser
|10
|$500
|4
|Caeleb Dressel
|6
|$300
|4
|Pace Clark
|6
|$300
|4
|Robert Finke
|6
|$300
|7
|Chase Kalisz
|2
|$100
|7
|PJ Ransford
|2
|$100
|7
|Townley Haas
|2
|$100
POINTS & PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM
Each swimmer earns points and prize money for 1st, 2nd or 3rd place finishes in individual Olympic distance events at every stop of the tour. Relays and non-Olympic events (50 fly, 50 back, 50 breast, women’s 1500 free, men’s 800 free, etc) do not count for points or money.
1st: $500 and 5 points 2nd: $300 and 3 points 3rd: $100 and 1 point
At Summer Nationals, those point totals will be doubled to 10, 6 and 2.
- 1st: $500 and 10 points
- 2nd: $300 and 6 points
- 3rd: $100 and 2 points
The overall point winners from the entire series for both men and women will earn $10,000 apiece, as well as a 1-year lease of a BMW car. Athletes of any nationality can earn the cash bonus, but only U.S. citizens can win the BMW. If a foreign athlete or an athlete maintaining their amateurism status wins the tour, the car will be passed on to the next eligible finisher, but if a swimmer maintaining their amateurism status wins the series, the $10,000 bonus will not be passed on to the next finisher.
*Though not addressed in the series rules, a tie appears to net each swimmer the points of the position for which they tied. For example, a tie for first gives both swimmers 5 points, instead of adding up the first and second place points (5+3=8) and splitting them between the two (for 4 apiece). This appears to be reflected in the point standings tallied by USA Swimming on its website.
**PSS rules don’t specify any changes to prize money for US Nationals, so we are compiling our numbers using the traditional $500/$300/$100 system.
Updated PSS Points/Money
Note: These lists compile money earned, though not necessarily money accepted. Swimmers maintaining their amateurism status for high school or NCAA competition are limited in how much prize money they can accept.
Women:
|Rank
|Athlete
|Points
|Money
|1
|Katie Ledecky
|48
|$4,300
|2
|Hali Flickinger
|39
|$3,400
|2
|Melanie Margalis
|39
|$3,900
|4
|Simone Manuel
|34
|$3,100
|5
|Kelsi Worrell
|30
|$3,000
|6
|Madisyn Cox
|22
|$2,200
|6
|Mary-Sophie Harvey
|22
|$2,200
|8
|Mallory Comerford
|19
|$1,400
|9
|Katie Meili
|18
|$1,800
|10
|Ashley Twichell
|16
|$1,600
|11
|Ali DeLoof
|15
|$1,500
|11
|Hilary Caldwell
|15
|$1,500
|11
|Leah Smith
|15
|$1,200
|14
|Lia Neal
|10
|$900
|15
|Breeja Larson
|9
|$900
|15
|Eva Merrell
|9
|$900
|15
|Lauren Case
|9
|$900
|15
|Zhu Menghui
|9
|$900
|19
|Cierra Runge
|8
|$800
|19
|Kayla Sanchez
|8
|$800
|19
|Lilly King
|8
|$800
|19
|Michelle Williams
|8
|$800
|19
|Molly Hannis
|8
|$800
|24
|Federica Pellegrini
|7
|$700
|24
|Madison Kennedy
|7
|$700
|24
|Sarah Gibson
|7
|$600
|24
|Siobhan Haughey
|7
|$700
|28
|Amanda Weir
|6
|$600
|28
|Brooke Forde
|6
|$600
|28
|Dakota Luther
|6
|$300
|28
|Erin Voss
|6
|$600
|28
|Hannah Miley
|6
|$600
|28
|Hellen Moffitt
|6
|$600
|28
|Joanna Evans
|6
|$600
|28
|Katie Drabot
|6
|$600
|28
|Katie McLaughlin
|6
|$600
|28
|Kylie Masse
|6
|$600
|28
|Regan Smith
|6
|$600
|39
|Chloe Tutton
|5
|$500
|39
|Hannah Moore
|5
|$400
|39
|Lucie Nordmann
|5
|$500
|39
|Macarena Ceballos
|5
|$500
|39
|Rebecca Smith
|5
|$500
|44
|Cassidy Bayer
|4
|$400
|44
|Erica Seltenreich-Hodgson
|4
|$400
|44
|Hannah Saiz
|4
|$400
|44
|Kendyl Stewart
|4
|$400
|48
|Abbie Wood
|3
|$300
|48
|Danielle Hanus
|3
|$300
|48
|Delfina Pignatiello
|3
|$300
|48
|Elizabeth Beisel
|3
|$300
|48
|Emily Escobedo
|3
|$300
|48
|Grace Ariola
|3
|$300
|48
|Jazmin Carlin
|3
|$300
|48
|Jessica Fullalove
|3
|$300
|48
|Ky-lee Perry
|3
|$300
|48
|Liu Yaxin
|3
|$300
|48
|Louise Hansson
|3
|$300
|48
|Mackenzie Padington
|3
|$300
|48
|Mie Nielsen
|3
|$300
|48
|Miranda Tucker
|3
|$300
|48
|Monika Gonzalez-Hermosilla
|3
|$300
|48
|Riley Scott
|3
|$300
|48
|Sandrine Mainville
|3
|$300
|48
|Sarah Darcel
|3
|$300
|48
|Vien Nguyen
|3
|$300
|67
|Claire Adams
|2
|$200
|67
|Sydney Pickrem
|2
|$200
|69
|Abbey Weitzeil
|1
|$100
|69
|Alexia Zevnik
|1
|$100
|69
|Allie Szekely
|1
|$100
|69
|Andee Cottrell
|1
|$100
|69
|Bethany Galat
|1
|$100
|69
|Caroline Baldwin
|1
|$100
|69
|Dominique Bouchard
|1
|$100
|69
|Emma Barksdale
|1
|$100
|69
|Emma Nordin
|1
|$100
|69
|G Ryan
|1
|$100
|69
|Hrafnhildur Luthersdottir
|1
|$100
|69
|Imogen Clark
|1
|$100
|69
|Kierra Smith
|1
|$100
|69
|Kristel Kobrich
|1
|$100
|69
|Leah Stevens
|1
|$100
|69
|Mackenzie Glover
|1
|$100
|69
|Marina Garcia
|1
|$100
|69
|Melissa Postoll
|1
|$100
|69
|Melissa Rodriguez
|1
|$100
|69
|Natalie Labonge
|1
|$100
|69
|Olivia Anderson
|1
|$100
|69
|Olivia Smoliga
|1
|$100
|69
|Remedy Rule
|1
|$100
|69
|Sierra Schmidt
|1
|$100
|69
|Taylor Pike
|1
|$100
|69
|Ye Shiwen
|1
|$100
Men:
|Rank
|Athlete
|Points
|Money
|1
|Chase Kalisz
|45
|$4,400
|2
|Josh Prenot
|43
|$4,300
|3
|Nathan Adrian
|34
|$2,900
|4
|Daiya Seto
|32
|$3,200
|5
|Jacob Pebley
|29
|$2,900
|6
|Jay Litherland
|24
|$2,400
|7
|Michael Andrew
|20
|$2,000
|8
|Jack Conger
|19
|$1,400
|8
|Nicolas Fink
|19
|$1,900
|10
|Ryan Murphy
|18
|$1,800
|11
|Marcelo Acosta
|17
|$1,700
|12
|Park Tae Hwan
|15
|$1,500
|13
|Tom Shields
|14
|$1,400
|14
|Anton Ipsen
|13
|$1,300
|14
|Joao de Lucca
|13
|$1,300
|14
|Matt Grevers
|13
|$1,300
|17
|Caeleb Dressel
|12
|$900
|18
|Andrew Wilson
|11
|$1,100
|18
|Kevin Cordes
|11
|$1,100
|20
|Li Zhuhao
|10
|$1,000
|20
|Marcos Lavado
|10
|$1,000
|20
|Shinri Shioura
|10
|$1,000
|20
|True Sweetser
|10
|$500
|20
|Xu Jiayu
|10
|$1,000
|25
|James Guy
|9
|$900
|25
|Pace Clark
|9
|$600
|27
|Ryosuke Irie
|8
|$800
|27
|Vladimir Morozov
|8
|$800
|29
|Cody Miller
|7
|$700
|29
|Felix Auboeck
|7
|$700
|31
|Duncan Scott
|6
|$600
|31
|Naito Ehara
|6
|$600
|31
|Robert Finke
|6
|$300
|34
|Adam Peaty
|5
|$500
|34
|Andrew Abruzzo
|5
|$500
|34
|Ari-Pekka Liukkonen
|5
|$500
|34
|Blake Pieroni
|5
|$500
|34
|Clark Smith
|5
|$500
|34
|Dylan Carter
|5
|$500
|34
|Zane Grothe
|5
|$500
|41
|Arkady Vyatchanin
|4
|$400
|41
|Michael Chadwick
|4
|$400
|41
|Sean Grieshop
|4
|$400
|41
|Sean Lehane
|4
|$400
|41
|Taylor Abbott
|4
|$400
|41
|Yuri Kisil
|4
|$400
|47
|Abrahm Devine
|3
|$300
|47
|Ali Khalafalla
|3
|$300
|47
|Fuyu Yoshida
|3
|$300
|47
|Grigory Tarasevich
|3
|$300
|47
|Joseph Schooling
|3
|$300
|47
|Long Gutierrez
|3
|$300
|47
|Ryan Held
|3
|$300
|47
|Shogo Takeda
|3
|$300
|47
|Tim Phillips
|3
|$300
|47
|Tom Derbyshire
|3
|$300
|57
|Adam Linker
|2
|$200
|57
|Cristian Quintero
|2
|$200
|57
|Hennessey Stuart
|2
|$200
|57
|Max Litchfield
|2
|$200
|57
|PJ Ransford
|2
|$100
|57
|Stephen Milne
|2
|$200
|57
|Townley Haas
|2
|$100
|64
|Bradlee Ashby
|1
|$100
|64
|Bruno Fratus
|1
|$100
|64
|Carlos Claverie
|1
|$100
|64
|Conor Dwyer
|1
|$100
|64
|Daniel Hunter
|1
|$100
|64
|Grant Sanders
|1
|$100
|64
|Jack LeVant
|1
|$100
|64
|Jonathan Gomez
|1
|$100
|64
|Josh Schneider
|1
|$100
|64
|Kieran Smith
|1
|$100
|64
|Marc Hinawi
|1
|$100
|64
|Marius Kusch
|1
|$100
|64
|Michael Jensen
|1
|$100
|64
|Michael Weiss
|1
|$100
|64
|Nicolo Martinenghi
|1
|$100
|64
|Patrick Callan
|1
|$100
|64
|Richard Funk
|1
|$100
|64
|Santiago Grassi
|1
|$100
|64
|Singo Nakaya
|1
|$100
|64
|Tristan Cote
|1
|$100
|64
|Tsubasa Amai
|1
|$100
|64
|Will Licon
|1
|$100
