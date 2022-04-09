15-Yr-Old Lorenzo Galossi Clocks 3:45.93 LCM 400 Free Euro Junior Record

2022 ITALIAN SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- April 9th – April 13th
- Riccione, Italy
- LCM (50m)
- World Championships Qualifier
While competing on day 1 of the 2022 Italian Spring Championships, 15-year-old Lorenzo Galossi fired off a new European Junior Record in the men’s 400m freestyle.
Hitting the wall in a time of 3:45.93, Galossi remarkably beat out Olympic medalist Gabriele Detti to snag the silver behind winner Marco De Tullio tonight in Riccione.
MEN’S 400 METERS FREESTYLE
- Italian Record : DETTI Gabriele 3:43.23 21/07/2019 Gwangju
- World Championships QT: 3:45.40
- European Juniors QT: 3:53.8
PODIUM
- DE TULLIO Marco (Aniene Rowing Club) 3:44.47 World Championships qualified
- GALOSSI Lorenzo (Aniene Rowing Club) 3:45.93 European Record Jr / Italian Jr
- DETTI Gabriele (CS Army / In Sport Rane Rosse) 3:46.12
After producing a time of 3:50.04 in the morning heats to claim the 3rd seed, Galossi ripped his 3:45.93 to conquer the previous EJR held by Hungarian Gabor Zombori at 3:46.06 from 2019.
Entering this meet, Galossi’s personal best in this event rested at the 3:53.62 he produced in August of last year. As such, in the span of less than a year, the teen has managed to drop nearly 8 seconds from his career-quickest in this LCM 400 free.
His 3:45.93 would have placed just outside of the top 8 finishers at both the 2019 FINA World Championships as well as the 2020 Olympic Games.
The men’s 4free podium here all now enter the top of the world rankings, with De Tullio at #1, Galossi at #2 and Detti at #4.
2021-2022 LCM Men 400 Free
De Tullio
3:44.47
|2
|Lorenzo
Galossi
|ITA
|3:45.93
|04/09
|3
|Lukas
Martens
|GER
|3:46.10
|03/26
|4
|Gabriele
Detti
|ITA
|3:46.12
|04/09
|5
|Daniel
Jervis
|GBR
|3:46.44
|04/05
This is the second huge swim from Galossi in just a matter of weeks. He already put up another lifetime best in the short course meters version of this event late last month at the Italian Junior Championships. Galossi’s time there checked in at 3:39.90 for a new age record.
Is Detti prequalified?
How does Lorenzo’s time compare to Ian Thorpe at 15?
Top two Italians in the 400 free swim at the same club. Probably helped Lorenzo achieve that huge 8 second drop.