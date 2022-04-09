15-Yr-Old Lorenzo Galossi Clocks 3:45.93 LCM 400 Free Euro Junior Record

2022 ITALIAN SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

April 9th – April 13th

Riccione, Italy

LCM (50m)

World Championships Qualifier

SwimSwam Italia Coverage

While competing on day 1 of the 2022 Italian Spring Championships, 15-year-old Lorenzo Galossi fired off a new European Junior Record in the men’s 400m freestyle.

Hitting the wall in a time of 3:45.93, Galossi remarkably beat out Olympic medalist Gabriele Detti to snag the silver behind winner Marco De Tullio tonight in Riccione.

MEN’S 400 METERS FREESTYLE

Italian Record : DETTI Gabriele 3:43.23 21/07/2019 Gwangju

World Championships QT: 3:45.40

European Juniors QT: 3:53.8

PODIUM

DE TULLIO Marco (Aniene Rowing Club) 3:44.47 World Championships qualified GALOSSI Lorenzo (Aniene Rowing Club) 3:45.93 European Record Jr / Italian Jr DETTI Gabriele (CS Army / In Sport Rane Rosse) 3: 46.12

After producing a time of 3:50.04 in the morning heats to claim the 3rd seed, Galossi ripped his 3:45.93 to conquer the previous EJR held by Hungarian Gabor Zombori at 3:46.06 from 2019.

Entering this meet, Galossi’s personal best in this event rested at the 3:53.62 he produced in August of last year. As such, in the span of less than a year, the teen has managed to drop nearly 8 seconds from his career-quickest in this LCM 400 free.

His 3:45.93 would have placed just outside of the top 8 finishers at both the 2019 FINA World Championships as well as the 2020 Olympic Games.

The men’s 4free podium here all now enter the top of the world rankings, with De Tullio at #1, Galossi at #2 and Detti at #4.

This is the second huge swim from Galossi in just a matter of weeks. He already put up another lifetime best in the short course meters version of this event late last month at the Italian Junior Championships. Galossi’s time there checked in at 3:39.90 for a new age record.