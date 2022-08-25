Kaylee McKeown Slays 5th Fastest 200 Back Performance Of All-Time

2022 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Multi-Olympic medalist Kaylee McKeown might have gotten clipped by American backstroke Beata Nelson in the 100m on night 1, but the Aussie came back with a vengeance on Thursday.

While competing on night 2 of the Australian Short Course Championships, 21-year-old McKeown ripped a time of 1:59.48 to take the women’s 200m backstroke.

That outing comfortably won gold ahead of runners-up Nelson and fellow Aussie Minna Atherton who clocked times of 2:02.73 and 2:03.62, respectively.

As for McKeown, the Griffith University star opened in 58.75 and brought it home in 1:00.73, with her final time of 1:59.48 falling just outside of her lifetime best.

That PB is represented by her own World Record time of 1:58.94 put up in November of 2020.

However, her performance this evening does check in as the second fastest of her own career, as well as the overall 5th fastest swim in history.

Top 5 Women’s SCM 200 Backstroker Performances of All Time

McKeown is the reigning Olympic gold medalist in both the 100m and 200m backstroke events. This year she took 200m backstroke gold and 200m IM silver at the FINA World Aquatics Championships while also snagging 100m/200m back gold, 50m back bronze and 200m IM silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.