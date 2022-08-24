David Johnston Puts Up 7:30.41 SCM 800 Free American Record

2022 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, August 24th – Saturday, August 27th

Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center

SCM (25m)

Australian Selection Meet for 2022 SC World Championships

Entry List

Live Results

American collegiate swimmer David Johnston posted a new personal best to win the men’s 800 free on Wednesday in Australia. The 20-year-old put up a monster 7:30.41 that broke the American Record in the event.

Johnston, a rising junior at the University of Texas, entered this meet with a seed time of 7:54.40 – which is actually his long course time. This week’s Australian SC Championships are his first short course meters meet ever as one of a handful of Americans who hung around after last week’s Duel in the Pool.

The previous record was officially held by Michael McBroom with a 7:33.99 from the 2013 Duel in the Pool. The fastest American record was Chad La Tourette with a time of 7:33.94 that he registered at the 2009 Duel in the Pool in Great Britain. That swim was one of a handful that occurred after USA Swimming outlawed the polyurethane suits, but before FIAN did, so La Tourette’s swim does count by FINA’s definition, but USA Swimming refused to recognize it as an American Record.

Splits for Johnston’s record-setting swim are below, with the next-closest swimmer in tonight’s race, Aussie Mack Horton hitting 7:39.71 for silver while another Aussie, Alex Grant, posted 7:40.18 for bronze.

Johnston rocketed up the all-time world performers list with his massive outing in Sydney, now checking in as the 7th fastest man ever in this SCM 800 free.

Top 10 Men’s All-Time SCM 800 Free Performers

Grant Hackett (AUS) – 7:23.42, 2008 Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR) – 7:25.73, 2020 Henrik Christiansen (NOR) – 7:25.78, 2020 Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 7:27.94, 2021 Florian Wellbrock (GER) – 7:27.99, 2021 Yannick Agnel (FRA) – 7:29.17, 2012 David Johnston (USA) – 7:30.41, 2022 David Aubrey (FRA) – 7:31.60, 2019 Felix Auboeck (AUT) – 7:31.89, 2020 Alexander Norgaard (DEN) – 7:32.77, 2020

Splits Comparisons of AR/American Bests:

Johnston La Tourette McBroom New AR Old Fastest American Old AR 100m 53.38 55.31 56.17 200m 56.05 57 58.07 300m 56.76 57.17 57.37 400m 57.19 57.27 57.29 500m 57.03 57.67 56.97 600m 57.16 57.32 57.13 700m 57.07 56.81 56.27 800m 55.77 55.39 54.72 Final Time 7:30.41 7:33.94 7:33.99

Johnson already made waves this year as an NCAA student-athlete, placing 5th in the 1650 yard free, 6th in the 500 yard free and 7th in the 400 yard IM at the 2022 NCAA Championships while racing for the University of Texas.

At this year’s U.S. Long Course Nationals in July, Johnston placed 2nd in the 1500m free (15:02.37), 4th in the 400m IM (4:15.36), 5th in the 400m free (3:49.69) and 3rd in the 800m free (7:54.60).