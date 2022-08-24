Maximus Williamson Swims 1:48.45 in the 200 Meter Free at Only 15 Years Old

2022 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

August 24-27, 2022

Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center

Honolulu, Hawaii (Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time)

Prelims 9:00 AM / Finals 5:00 PM (GMT-10)

LCM (50m)

Maximus Williamson is now the third-fastest American ever in the 200 meter free in the 15-16 age group after posting a 1:48.45 in prelims on Thursday to kick off the Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships. The swim also makes him the fastest American 15-year-old ever in the event.

That knocked more than two seconds off his previous best time of 1:50.56 set about six weeks ago at the Austin Sectionals meet in Texas.

Only Luca Urlando (1:47.43) and fellow 16-year-old Henry McFadden (1:48.27) have been faster than Williamson in the event as a 15-16, and with a September birthday, he has more than a full year to continue chasing that record.

All-Time Top US Performers, 15-16 200 LCM Freestyle:

Luca Urlando, 2019 – 1:47.73 Henry McFadden, 2022 – 1:48.27 Maximus Williamson, 2022 – 1:48.45 Carson Foster, 2018 – 1:48.57 Caeleb Dressel, 2013 – 1:48.64 Jake Magahey, 2018 – 1:48.65 Drew Kibler, 2016 – 1:49.04 Dare Rose, 2019 – 1:49.26 Ian Crocker, 1998 – 1:49.48 Maxine Rooney, 2014 – 1:49.54

Along with McFadden (who swam 1:49.22 in prelims, and will head to the B final as the third American), the US has had a pair of 16-year-olds go sub-1:50 in the 200-meter free this season, with four others having been sub-1:51 already.

Williamson is the #2 seed on Thursday behind Flynn Southam, who is now 17 years old but who was a 1:46.77 at 16 (which, stunningly, is not as fast as Australia’s National Age Record of 1:46.00, held by Ian Thorpe). Southam swam 1:48.35 in prelims.

The third seed is American Rex Maurer, an uncommitted high school senior, who swam 1:48.97, his best time by half-a-second. That moves him up to 26th in the all-time US 17-18 rankings.

Williamson’s Remaining Schedule

Williamson might not have to wait long for a record, though, even if he doesn’t get the 200 free in finals. He is only two seconds away from the 15-16 National Age Group Record in the 200 IM (Carson Foster, 1:59.45). If he drops the same amount of time in the 200 IM as he did in the 200 free, that record would belong to Williamson.

He also has remaining entries in the 50 free, 100 free, 400 free, 100 back, 200 back, and 400 IM. The 100 back is later in the session on Thursday.

Williamson’s drops come after undergoing a coaching change this summer, joining the Lakeside Aquatic Club in suburban Dallas-Fort Worth.