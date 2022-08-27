Winter Juniors Qualifier Ashlyn Widmer Verbals to Kenyon College

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ashlyn Widmer, a senior at San Ramon Valley High School in California, has verbally committed to Kenyon College.

“I’m beyond excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at Kenyon College! I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me along this journey, including my family, coaches, teammates, and friends. I can’t wait to join this incredible team! Go Kenyon!!”

At the 2022 East Bay Athletic League Swim and Dive 2022 Championships, Widmer placed 10th in the 200 IM and 17th in the 100 fly. She also competed on the fly leg of the 4th-place 200 medley relay and anchored the 4th-place 400 free relay.

Widmer also swims club for Orinda Aquatics, and she has USA Swimming Futures cuts in the SCY 100 and 200 back, as well as the 200 and 400 IM. She has Futures cuts in the LCM 200 back and 200 IM. She has a Winter Juniors cut in the LCM 400 IM.

Best short-course yards times:

100 back: 57.27

200 back: 2:04.52

200 IM: 2:06.68

400 IM: 4:29.47

Kenyon College is a Division III school and member of the North Coast Athletic Conference. At the 2022 DIII Championships, the Kenyon women won the meet by just seven points, ending Emory’s 10-year reign as champions and giving the team its 24th title in program history.

In addition, the Kenyon women also won the 2022 NCAC Championships. Even now, Widmer could have an immediate impact at the conference level for Kenyon. With her best times, she could’ve placed 3rd in the 200 back, 5th in the 100 back, 7th in the 200 IM, and 9th in the 400 IM.

Kenyon has a relatively deep backstroke team–the Kenyon women swept the podium in the 200 back with swimmers Crile Hart, Olivia Smith, and Jordan Herrera. Additionally, then-junior Smith won the 100 back at NCACs. However, Hart was a senior last year and Smith is a senior this year, meaning that Widmer has the opportunity to pick up where the current backstroke powerhouses leave off when she joins in the fall of 2023.

So far, Widmer is the only person committed to the women’s team for the 2023-24 school year.

