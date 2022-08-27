State Runner-Up Julie Addison Verbals to William and Mary

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Julie Addison, a senior at Western Albemarle High School in Virginia, has verbally committed to the College of William & Mary.

“I’m SO excited and proud to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at William and Mary! Thank you to all of my amazing coaches, family, and teammates for their endless support. GO TRIBE”

At the 2022 VHSL Class 4 Swimming & Diving Championships, the championship for mid-size schools, Addison placed 2nd in both the 100 back and the 200 IM, with times of 57.12 and 2:06.85, respectively. She also swam the final leg (53.67) of the 2nd-place 400 free relay, and the back leg (26.49) of the 3rd-place 200 medley relay.

Addison swims club for Cavalier Aquatics – Piedmont Family YMCA. At the 2022 YMCA Short Course Nationals, Addison placed 24th in the 100 back. At the 2022 Virginia Long Course Senior Championships, she placed 17th in the 200 back and 21st in the 100 back.

Addison has USA Swimming Futures cuts in the 100 back and 200 IM.

Best short-course yards times:

100 back: 56.58

200 back: 2:02.28

200 IM: 2:06.78

William & Mary is a member of the Colonial Athletic Association. The team won the 2022 Women’s CAA Championships in a meet that came down to the last few events due to the team’s lack of participation in the diving portion of the meet. The title was the team’s first since 2017.

Addison’s times are fast enough to score points for William & Mary at the conference level. For example, with her best times, Addison would’ve tied for 7th in the 100 back and would’ve placed 7th in the 200 back at the 2022 CAA Championships. She also could’ve made the B-finals of the 200 IM.

Given that Addison still has a year left of high school before joining William & Mary, she has the potential to become of the faster backstrokers on the team. Currently, her best 100 back time would’ve made her the 5th-fastest swimmer in the 2021-22 season, behind, among others, two then-seniors, Anna Kenna (54.37) and Ellie Henry (56.48). Addison also would’ve been the 4th-fastest 200 backstroker, again behind Kenna and Henry.

Addison will have the opportunity to train with some of William & Mary’s top backstrokers from last year, including current junior Kat Vanbourgondien and current sophomore Alexis Bonfield. Furthermore, Addison could also add depth to the 200 IM should William & Mary choose to stick to her high school individual races.

Addison joins sprint freestyler Meghan Rourke and distance freestyler Lauren Tucker so far for the class of 2023.

