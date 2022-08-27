State Champion Breaststroker Caroline Foltz Verbals to Indiana

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Caroline Foltz, a senior at Cor Jesu Academy in Missouri, has verbally committed to Indiana University.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Indiana University. It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to swim in college and I know I’ve found the perfect place. I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for their endless love and support. I can’t wait to rep the red and white. GO HOOSIERS”

Prior to moving to Missouri in 2021, Foltz played travel softball and varsity tennis for Salem Community High School in Illinois. She comes from a breaststroke family, however, and her sister, Grace, swam for Lynn University.

At the 2022 MSHSAA Class 2 Girls State Championships, Foltz won the 100 breast with a time of 1:03.15. She also placed 3rd in the 200 IM. Additionally, she swam the breaststroke leg of the 2nd-finishing 200 medley relay, and swam the third leg of the state-winning 400 free relay.

Foltz is also a Scholastic All-American. She swims club for the CSP Tideriders, and she recently competed at the 2022 NCSA Summer Swimming Championships. There, she won the 200 breast in a time of 2:34.75, well ahead of her previous personal best of 2:37.41. She also finished 4th in the 100 breast, 9th in the 50 breast, and 13th in the 200 IM.

Foltz is a Winter Junior and U.S. Open qualifier in the 100 and 200 breaststroke. She has Futures cuts in the 200 and 400 IM.

Best short-course yards events:

100 breast: 1:02.93

200 breast: 2:16.06

200 IM: 2:04.40

400 IM: 4:29.37

Indiana University is a member of the Big Ten Conference, and women’s team finished 11th at the 2022 NCAA Championships. At the 2022 Women’s Big Ten Championships, Indiana finished 3rd behind Ohio State and Michigan. If Foltz had swam at that meet with her best times, she would’ve made the C-final in the 100 and 200 breast.

Indiana has a strong slate of breaststrokers, though its fastest 100 breaststroker from last season, Noelle Peplowski, was a senior in 2021-22. However, the team will still have Brearna Crawford when Foltz arrives, who also swims a sub-1:00 100 breast. Catherine Graham, a current junior, and Kabria Chapman, a current sophomore, also swam 1:01.03 and 1:02.34 last season, respectively.

Foltz joins siblings butterflier Lucie Delmas and breaststroker Justine Delmas, freestyler Reese Tiltmann, and breaststroker Olivia Roumph. Roumph and Foltz have nearly identical times, with Roumph sporting a 1:02.82 100 breast personal best. Roumph’s 200 breast is 2:16.24, also just a couple of tenths from Foltz’s time. Foltz will be joining the team in the fall of 2023.

