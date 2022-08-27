USA Adds 5 More Gold Medals on Day 3 at 2022 Junior Pan Pacs

2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

The 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, which brings together swimmers from Australia, Canada, Japan, the United States, New Zealand, Samoa, Fiji, and Singapore, is being hosted by the U.S. in Honolulu, Hawaii. It is open to athletes aged 13-18 as of December 31st of the competition year. Each nation is limited to two athletes in the scored A final and two in the B final.

The United States pulled in another 5 gold medals on Day 3. Erin Gemmell won her third event with her third meet record, this time in the 400 free. Americans won top honors in both 100 fly finals with Alex Shackell winning the girls’ event and Thomas Heilman, the boys’. Kayla Wilson, Anna Moesch, Gemmell, and Shackell added another gold for the U.S. in the girls’ 400 free relay. Heilman, Henry McFadden, Daniel Diehl, and Kaii Winkler not only won the boys’ 400 free relay, but they set the World Junior record in doing so. The USA medaled in every event, earning 2 silver medals and 5 bronze medals in addition to their golds.

Japan and Australia are battling for second place on the medal table. Japan pulled even with Australia in golds with a pair of victories in the girls’ (Yuzuki Mizuno) and boys’ (Hidekazu Takehara) 200 back.

Joshua Staples won his second event for Australia; after the 1500 free on Day 1, he was crowned 400 free champion on Day 3.

Medals Table through Day 3

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 United States 15 11 9 35 2 Australia 5 10 3 18 3 Japan 5 5 9 19 4 Canada 0 0 2 2 5 Singapore 0 0 1 1 Total 25 26 24 75

Team Points through Day 3