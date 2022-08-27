Jamal Hill Breaks Seven American Para-Swimming Records at Australian Championships

American swimmer Jamal Hill went big down under at the Australian Short Course Championships. Part of a group of American men who stuck around after the Duel in the Pool spectacle last week to get some extra racing in, the 27-year-old Hill broke seven American Records across four days of racing.

The 27-year old Hill set American Records in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 50 back, 100 back, 50 fly, and 50 breast events. Hill competes in the S9 class.

Hill only swam prelims of all seven races in the multi-class events.

Record-Setting Results:

Old Record New Record 50 free Richard Domotor, 29.56 – 2000 25.21 100 free Matthew Torres, 1:03.27 – 2021 57.42 200 free Matthew Torres, 2:10.21 – 2021 2:11.66 50 back Matthew Torres, 35.17 – 2019 32.07 100 back Matthew Torres, 1:11.87 – 2019 1:10.91 50 fly Jamie Sclater, 35.40 – 2019 29.33 50 breast Tomas Rodriguez, 34.08 – 2021 33.14

“It feels great to come out here and break some records,” Hill said post-race. “I’m really looking forward to continuing to build on this momentum going into the end of the year.”

Hill also holds four American Records in long course meters.

Hill represented the US at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, where he won a bronze medal in the 50 free in the S9 classification. Hill won the same medal in June at the World Championships.

Americans don’t swim short course meters often, especially since the one-and-only World Para Swimming Short Course Championships in 2009 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Of the seven records, four were previously set by 21-year old Matthew Torres, who was also a member of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic team.