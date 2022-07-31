Texas Commit Alec Enyeart Swims 3:50.97 400 Free on Night 4 of NCSAs

2022 SUMMER NCSA CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 27-31, 2022

IUPUI Natatorium

LCM (50 meters)

Highlighting night 4 of NCSAs was Alec Enyeart of Tsunami Swim Team of Kansas City. Enyeart won the men’s 400 free in a 3:50.97, just off his best time of 3:50.18 which he swam in the B final in April to finish ninth at US International Team Trials. Notably, if he was in the A final then he would have finished fifth and his time here would have finished sixth. His time this year was almost four seconds faster than he was at this meet a year ago as he won the event in a 3:54.82 last summer.

Also highlighting the night was Levenia Sim of TNT Swimming. After winning the 100 back on night 3, Sim won the women’s 100 fly here on night 4. Sim swam to a best time of 59.94 clipping past her previous best of 59.97 which she swam about two weeks ago. Last year, she swam a 1:00.97 at this meet.

In a tight race, 15 year old Rian Graham of Machine Aquatics came away with the win in the men’s 100 fly swimming a 55.11. The 15 year old came into the meet with a personal best of 57.30 from this meet a year ago. Also notably in the race, Kyle Peck of Stingrays Swim Team swam a 55.64 earning his fourth US Open cut during the meet.

The women’s 200 breast was a close race as Caroline Foltz of CSP Tideriders touched in a 2:34.75 just ahead of Nation’s Capital Eleanor Sun who touched in a 2:35.05. That was a huge best time for Foltz as her previous best stood at 2:37.41. She is committed to Indiana for 2023. Sun is committed to Princeton for 2023 and holds a best of 2:34.63 in the event.

Sun was able to pick up a win on the night as a member of Nation’s Capital 400 free relay. The relay of Aris Runnels, Camille Spink, Alexia Sawwa, and Sun won the women’s 400 free relay in a 3:50.06, winning the event by over a second and a half.

Lainey Mullins of Suburban Seahawks came away with the win in the women’s 400 free touching in a 4:13.56. She won the event by over three seconds. That time was faster than her previous best of 4:15.83 which she swam earlier this month. She is committed to Virginia for 2023.

Arlington Aquatic Club won the men’s 400 free relay in a 3:26.09. The team consisted of Kellen Cameron, Malcolm McKenzie, Nolan Dunkel, and JT Ewing. Notably, Ewing had the fastest split with a 49.82.