Leah Hayes Clocks New PB 1:02.83 100 Back on 3rd Night of the IL Senior Champs

2022 IL LCM Senior Championships

July 28-31, 2022

FMC Aquatic Center, Westmont, IL

Hosted by Illinois Swimming

LCM (50m)

Results on MeetMobile

Team Scores (Top 5)

COMBINED

FMC Aquatic – 635.5 Reach Aquatics Swim Club – 517.5 St Charles Swim Team – 413 NASA Wildcat Aquatics – 386.5 Hinsdale Swim Club – 322

MEN

Reach Aquatics Swim Club – 342.5 FMC Aquatic – 313.5 St Charles Swim Team – 222 Peoria Area Water Wizards – 188 NASA Wildcat Aquatics – 185

WOMEN

FMC Aquatic – 322 Hinsdale Swim Club – 243 NASA Wildcat Aquatics – 201.5 St Charles Swim Team – 191 Academy Bullets Swim Club – 179

On the 3rd day of the 2022 IL LCM Senior Championships, World Champs Bronze medalist Leah Hayes crushed her lifetime best in the 100 back, posting a 1:02.83. Hayes’ previous best prior to yesterday stood at 1:06.51, a time which she had swum earlier this month. Last night, Hayes was out in 30.84, coming home in 31.99. For the sake of comparison, Hayes split 32.51 on the backstroke leg of the 200 IM when she swam her 2:08.91 to win Bronze in Budapest last month. Glenbrook Swim Club 16-year-old Sophia Szymanski clipped her personal best in the event, taking 2nd in 1:04.76.

University of Toronto recruit Nina Mollin, representing the Academy Bullets, won the women’s 200 IM in 2:18.91. The swim was off Mollin’s personal best of 2:16.69, which she set at a Futures Championships last summer.

The University of Illinois picked up a win in the women’s 50 free, where 200 free runner-up Laurel Bludgen clocked a new personal best of 26.49. Bludgen touched out Champaign County HEAT 17-year-old Sally Ma by 0.01 seconds to claim the state title. Ma, a Columbia recruit, was off her best time of 26.12, which she set in May of 2021. The 50 free was a great event for the Illini, as Isabelle Guerra took 3rd, swimming a new lifetime best of 26.57. The performance marks Guerra’s first time under 27 seconds in the event.

Northwestern’s Ashley Strouse won the women’s 400 free handily, swimming a 4:24.60. Strouse was out in 1:02.35 on the first 100, then was consistent the rest of the way, splitting 1:07.36, 1:07.68, and 1:07.21 on the final 3 100s. The women’s 200 breast went to Wildkit Swimming Organization’s Samantha Rhodes, who clocked a 2:37.71. It was a massive personal best for Rhodes, who entered the meet with a 2:42.36.

Cincinnati’s Quinn Cynor, representing Reach Aquatics Swim Club this summer, won the men’s 400 free in 4:00.66, establishing a new lifetime best. Cynor put together a great race, splitting 57.71 on the first 100, then clocking 100 splits of 1:02.24, 1:00.71, and 1:00.00 respectively to close the race out.

St Charles Swim Team 18-year-old and Texas recruit Alec Filipovic roared to victory in the men’s 100 back, touching in 57.16 to chip 0.06 seconds off his previous best. He put together a strong race, splitting 28.06 on the first 50, then swimming a 29.10 coming home. Washington University (MO 20-year-old Kyle Wolford took 2nd in 57.51, clipping his previous best in the event by 0.02 seconds.

Rock River Valley YMCA’s Camden Taylor won the men’s 200 IM in 2:07.61. Taylor hadn’t officially swum the LCM 200 IM before yesterday, but his personal best in yards stands at 1:52.50. He was particularly great on the first and last 50s of the race, splitting 27.15 on fly, then coming home with a 29.76 free split.

Georgia Tech’s Justin Alderson, swimming for Peoria Area Water Wizards, took the men’s 50 free in 23.26. It was a huge time improvement for Alderson, whose previous best stood at 23.80 from 2019.

Boston University’s Kyle Falkstrom, swimming for Patriot Aquatic Club, won the men’s 200 breast in 2:18.25.