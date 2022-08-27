2022 Junior Pan Pacs – Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

The 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, which brings together swimmers from Australia, Canada, Japan, the United States, New Zealand, Samoa, Fiji, and Singapore, is being hosted by the U.S. in Honolulu, Hawaii. It is open to athletes aged 13-18 as of December 31st of the competition year. Each nation is limited to two athletes in the scored A final and two in the B final.



Day 4 prelims session will feature heats of the 200 IM, 50 free, and 200 breast. We will also have the slower heats of the girls’ 1500 free and the boys’ 800 free. Japan’s Mio Narita, who broke the meet record in the 400 IM on Day 2, comes in with the top qualifying of 2:11.41 in the 200 IM. On the boys’ side, Japan’s Tomoyuki Matsushita and Australia’s Joshua Collett and William Petric, are the top three seeds and the only sub-2:01 entrants.

Anna Moesch of USA tops the entry list in the girls’ 50 free with 24.92. A trio of Australians –Hannah Casey, Olivia Wunsch, and Milla Jansen– are also contenders for the title. Australia’s Flynn Southam is favored to win his third title of the meet –after the 200 free and 100 free– and is top seed in the 50 free with 22.39. USA’s Diggory Dillingham and Thomas Heilman are among those who will seek to break Australia’s hold on the freestyle events.

Japan’s Yuri Matsumoto (2:27.29), Kotomi Kato (2:27.32), and Yumeno Kusuda (2:27.49) top the psych sheet by over 2 seconds in the girls’ 200 breast. The top entrants in the boys’ race are Nicholas Mahabir from Singapore (2:12.07), Asahi Kawashima of Japan (2:13.30), USA’s Zhier Fan (2:13.87), the 100 breast champion, and William Petric of Australia (2:13.96).

Girls 200 Meter Individual Medley – Heats

Pending WJR: 2:08.70 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022)

Jr Pan Pac: 2:10.79 – Dagny Knutson, USA (2009)

A-final qualifiers:

Mio Narita, Japan – 2:13.59 Ashley McMillan, Canada – 2:14.57 Gracie Weyant, USA – 2:15.53 Misa Okuzono, Japan – 2:15.68 Teagan O’Dell, USA – 2:15.96 Ella Jansen, Canada – 2:15.96 Sophie Martin, Australia – 2:18.03 Zylekia Pratt-Smith, New Zealand – 2:19.12

Boys 200 Meter Individual Medley – Heats

Jr World: 1:56.99 – Hubert Kos, HUN (2021)

Jr Pan Pac: 1:59.51 – Chase KALISZ, USA (2012)

A-final qualifiers:

Maximus Williamson, USA – 2:00.90 Tomoyuki Matsushita, Japan – 2:01.01 Yuta Watanabe, Japan – 2:02.47 William Petric, Australia – 2:02.88 Penjamin Loewen, Canada – 2:03.05 Spencer Aurnou-Rhees, USA – 2:03.07 Evan Chee, Australia – 2:03.75 Lorne Wigginton, Canada – 2:05.13

Girls 50 Meter Freestyle – Heats

Jr World: 24.17 – Claire Curzan, USA (2021)

Jr Pan Pac: 24.74 – Yolane Kukla, Australia (2010)

A-final qualifiers:

Boys 50 Meter Freestyle – Heats

Jr World: 21.75 – Michael Andrew, USA (2017)

Jr Pan Pac: 22.20 – Paul Powers, USA (2014)

A-final qualifiers:

Girls 200 Meter Breaststroke – Heats

Jr World: 2:19.64 – Viktoria Gunes, TUR (2015)

Jr Pan Pac: 2:25.46 – Zoe BARTEL, USA (2016)

A-final qualifiers:

Boys 200 Meter Breaststroke – Heats

Jr World: 2:09.39 – Haiyang Qin, CHN (2017)

Jr Pan Pac: 2:08.03 – Akihiro YAMAGUCHI, Japan (2012)

A-final qualifiers:

Girls 1500 Meter Freestyle – Slower Heats

Jr World: 15:28.36 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2014)

Jr Pan Pac: 16:08.09 – Lani PALLISTER, Australia (2018)

Top 8:

Boys 800 Meter Freestyle – Slower Heats

Jr World: 7:45.67 – Mack Horton, AUS (2013)

Jr Pan Pac: 7:55.16 – Robert FINKE, USA (2016)

Top 8: